AURORA | The venerable Aurora City Championship cross country meet was canceled this season as a domino that fell due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the closest thing comes Thursday when the majority of city programs gather at the Class 5A Region 1 meet.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill — who have seen each other all season at Centennial League meets — will be joined by Hinkley, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit among others at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds for qualifying races for the 5A state cross country meet.

Boys races begin at 11 a.m. and will be conducted in three waves, while three waves of girls’ races begin at noon. Follow @aurorasports on Twitter for updates.

In a modified format from previous seasons — which cap the state field at 100 runners total — the top three teams in each regional qualify automatically for the state meet as well as the top two individuals not on one of the qualifying teams.

All of Aurora’s 5A teams run in that region, while the city’s three 4A programs — Aurora Central, Gateway and Vista PEAK — run in two other regionals.

Vista PEAK is also in action Thursday at the 4A Region 3 meet at Washington Park (2:30 p.m. boys races, 4:30 p.m. girls).

Gateway is the host team to 4A Region 2 (which also includes Aurora Central) on Friday at Northwest Open Spaces Park in Northglenn with races at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

