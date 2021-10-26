AURORA | Individual and team qualifiers from Aurora programs for the Class 5A, 4A and 2A boys and girls state cross country races which are scheduled for Oct. 30, 2021, at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs. The 5A girls race is at 9 a.m., the 2A boys race is at 9:40 a.m. and the 5A boys race is at 10:20 a.m.:

AURORA CLASS 5A/4A CROSS COUNTRY STATE QUALIFIERS

BOYS

Cherokee Trail (5A): Reuben Holness, jr.; Josh Lewis, jr.; Brendan McClure, sr.; Logan McGowan, jr.; Carson Scohera, sr.; Brady Smith, soph. and Hunter Strand, jr.

Eaglecrest (5A): Owen Morganegg, jr.

Grandview (5A): Jacob Blevins, sr.; Lucas Blevins, soph.; Danek Colson, soph; Andrew Fox, jr.; Tyler Garfield, sr.; Joseph Peavy, sr. and Owen Zitek, soph.

Lotus School For Excellence (2A): Nabil Hassan, sr.

GIRLS

Cherokee Trail (5A): Dawn Armstrong, fr.; Anna Chilton, jr.; Madison Lippold, fr.; Mckenna Mazeski, jr.; Alessand Pezzimenti, soph.; Madalynn Rodau, jr. and Kathryn Vann, jr.

Grandview (5A): Megan Ericksen, sr.

Regis Jesuit (5A): Alexandra Collins, jr.; Erika Danzer, soph.; Haleigh Delmoro, soph.; Evan Harlan, jr.; Lily Jasinowski, jr.; Molly Kate McCloskey, sr. and Christie Stratman, jr.

Vista PEAK (4A): Grace Dow, jr.