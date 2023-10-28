COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and results from the 2023 Class 5A girls state cross country championship race run on Oct. 28, 2023, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:
2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Oct. 28 at Norris Penrose Event Center
Team scores: 1. Air Academy 26 points; 2. Fossil Ridge 120; 3. Chaparral 134; 4. Cherry Creek 135; 5. Mountain Vista 143; 6. Boulder 176; 7. Denver East 207; 8. Fairview 220; 9. Loveland 252; 10. Valor Christian 262; 11. Castle View 297; 12. Chatfield 354; 13. Dakota Ridge 359; 14. Broomfield 392; 15. Rocky Mountain 401; 16. Rock Canyon 406; 17. Fort Collins 427; 18. REGIS JESUIT 445; 19. Arapahoe 477; 20. GRANDVIEW 538
Top 10 individuals: 1. Rosie Mucharsky (Denver East), 17 minutes, 28.8 seconds; 2. Tessa Walter (Air Academy), 17:46.1; 3. Mariah Hook (Air Academy), 17:50.9; 4. Emily Cohen (Cherry Creek), 17:55.3; 5. Elena Torres (Loveland), 17:57.9; 6. Bethany Michalak (Air Academy), 17:59.0; 7. Chamorra Cooper (Air Academy), 18.00.9; 8. Emily Beers (Air Academy), 18:06.8; 9. Claire Guiberson (Mountain Vista), 18:17.0; 10. Zoe Brandt (Mountain Vista), 18:18.8
Aurora individuals: 36. Ashlyn Pallotta (Regis Jesuit), 19:19.4; 66. Jade McDaniel (Cherokee Trail), 19:50.3; 69. Erika Danzer (Regis Jesuit), 19:52.2; 91. Summer Abeyta (Grandview), 20:11.5; 101. Julia Pace (Grandview), 20:25.1; 118. Whitney Helmerick (Regis Jesuit), 21:10.5; 129. Zoe Small (Regis Jesuit), 21:33.1; 130. Ashlynn Mojica (Grandview), 21:34.6 138. Eden Akililu (Grandview), 21:58.4; 145. Emerson Rohrig (Grandview), 22:42.3; 146. Lillian Carll (Grandview), 22:46.7; 147. Cameron Mojica (Grandview), 22:59.7; 148. Ashley Istvan (Regis Jesuit), 23:05.9; 150. Emilia Hull (Regis Jesuit), 23:21.7; 152. Eleni Mykoniatis (Regis Jesuit), 24.59.8