COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and results from the 2022 Class 5A girls state cross country championship race run on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Oct. 29 at Norris Penrose Event Center

Team scores: 1. Air Academy 63 points; 2. Mountain Vista 126; 3. Cherry Creek 133; 4. Valor Christian 133; 5. Arapahoe 138; 6. Broomfield 193; 7. Fairview 195; 8. Fossil Ridge 215; 9. Chatfield 267; 10. Denver East 301; 11. Castle View 313; 12. Loveland 324; 13. Boulder 327; 14. Heritage 336; 15. Chaparral 338; 16. CHEROKEE TRAIL 350; 17. REGIS JESUIT 360; 18. Fort Collins 388; 19. Legend 442; 20. Poudre 528

Top 10 individuals: 1. Brooke Wilson (Valor Christian), 16 minutes, 59.17 seconds (course record); 2. Emma Stutzman (Pomona), 17:23.58; 3. Keeghan Edwards (Valor Christian), 17:32.45; 4. Ava Mitchell (Arapahoe), 17:42.04; 5. Tessa Walter (Air Academy), 17:50.22; 6. Bethany Michalak (Air Academy), 18:02.08; 7. Peyton Adams (Mountain Vista), 18:11.15; 8. Elena Torres (Loveland), 18:20.36; 9. Emily Lamontagne (Arapahoe), 18:30.14; 10. Emily Cohen (Cherry Creek), 18:31.34

Aurora individuals: 21. Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 18:52.26; 32. Grace Kirkpatrick (Grandview), 19:20.13; 51. Ashlyn Pallotta (Regis Jesuit), 19:48.84; 68. Jo Collins (Regis Jesuit), 20:02.26; 76. Dawn Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 20:07.96; 77. Erika Danzer (Regis Jesuit), 20:12.96; 96. Genevieve Curoe (Cherokee Trail), 20:41.7; 102. Madison Lippold (Cherokee Trail), 20:46.2; 103. Lucy Coughlon (Cherokee Trail), 20:47.6; 113. Madalynn Rodau (Cherokee Trail), 20:55.1; 117. Evan Harlan (Regis Jesuit), 21:11; 125. Soledad Langley (Cherokee Trail), 21:23.4; 130. Anna Chilton (Cherokee Trail), 21:37.3; 146. Emma Nicotra (Regis Jesuit), 22:37.7