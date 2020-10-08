AURORA | Final team scores and individual results for the Class 5A Region 1 boys cross country race held on Oct. 8, 2020, at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. The top three teams and two individuals not on one of those teams qualify for the 5A state meet:

2020 CLASS 5A REGION 1 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Oct. 8 at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 53 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 57; 3. GRANDVIEW 77; 4. Arapahoe 101; 5. REGIS JESUIT 129; 6. EAGLECREST 129; 7. SMOKY HILL 134; 8. OVERLAND 211; 9. RANGEVIEW 220; HINKLEY no score

Top 10 individuals: 1. Parker Wolfe (Cherry Creek), 15 minutes, 22.7 seconds; 2. CADEN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:17; 3. PETER FOX (GRANDVIEW), 16:20.5; 4. JAKE SHEYKHET (GRANDVIEW), 16:23; 5. Adam Parish (Cherry Creek), 17:10; 6. NOBLE HASKELL (SMOKY HILL), 17:13.4; 7. SAWYER SLAUSON (EAGLECREST), 17:18; 8. Mitchell Lockard (Arapahoe), 17:23.6; 9. REUBEN HOLNESS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17:30; 10. Blake Hansen (Arapahoe), 17:34.9

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherokee Trail (57): 2. Caden Smith, 16 minutes, 17 seconds; 9. Reuben Holness, 17:30; 13. Gavyn Welsh, 17:38.7; 16. Josh Lewis, 17:44.5; 17. Logan McGowan, 17:46.8; 28. Evan Armstrong, 18:13.4

Grandview (77): 3. Peter Fox, 16:20.5; 4. Jake Sheykhet, 16:23; 21. Jacob Blevins, 17:54.7; 23. Andrew Fox, 17:57.9; 26. Tyler Garfield, 18:04.7; 36. Owen Zitek, 18:34.3

Regis Jesuit (129): 11. Ben Phillips, 17:37.8; 25. Matthew Tartell, 18:04; 27. Finbar Martin, 18:11; 32. Jeffrey Watts, 18:21; 34. Sajan Sundaram, 18:26.5; 38. Collin Dwyer, 18:35.7

Eaglecrest (129): 7. Sawyer Slauson, 17:18; 12. Owen Morgenegg, 17:38.4; 31. Rodrigo Hackos, 18:18; 39. Esayas Embayea, 18:40.4; 40. Ryan Ronish, 18:43; 41. Johnathan Hafemesiter, 18:43.6

Smoky Hill (134): 6. Noble Haskell, 17:13.4; 20. Steven Labarry, 17:54.5; 24. Kade Naso, 18:00.8; 37. Daniel Bechle, 18:34.7; 48. Mateo Reyes, 19:24; 49. Dylan Harmon, 19:56

Overland (211): 30. Eli Post, 18:16.6; 35. Jason Lyon, 18:26.6; 45. Henock Amare, 19:01.4; 50. Adam Mezgour, 20:02.0; 53. Achraf Bouhallab, 20:32.9

Rangeview (220): 29. Nicholas Mather, 18:13.9; 44. Hunter Rivers, 19:01.1; 46. Demetrious Brown, 19:17.4; 51. Nathan Wetzel, 20:06.3; 52. Soloman Jameson, 20:08

Hinkley (NS): 47. Leo Perez, 19:19.1

Other team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Cherry Creek (53): 1. Parker Wolfe, 15:22.7; 5. Adam Parish, 17:10; 19. Cameron Perdew, 17:54.5; 22. Dylan Schafer, 17:55.9; 33. William Pelich, 18:24

Arapahoe (101): 8. Mitchell Lockard, 17:23.6; 10. Blake Hansen, 17:34.9; 14. Vole Spring, 17:40.9; 15. Julio Jaime, 17:43; 18. Luke Biggerstaff, 17:47; 42. Finn Voss, 18:51; 43. Jayden Thulson, 18:58.7