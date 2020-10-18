COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2020 Class 5A girls state cross country race run on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

2020 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 42 points; 2. Arapahoe 82; 3. Valor Christian 90; 4. Mountain Vista 103; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 130; 6. Pine Creek 201; 7. Broomfield 204; 8. Fairview 206; 9. Fruita Monument 211; 10. Douglas County 276; 11. Denver East 281; 12. Rock Canyon 286; 13. Fossil Ridge 295; 14. Loveland 301; 15. Rocky Mountain 380

Top 10 individuals: 1. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek), 17 minutes, 33.80 seconds; 2. CAMERON MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 18:00.50; 3. Emma Stutzman (Pomona), 18:09.10; 4. Ava Mitchell (Arapahoe), 18:13.20; 5. Shelby Balding (Cherry Creek), 18:20.60; 6. Taylor Whitfield (Valor Christian), 18:20.70; 7. Brooke Wilson (Valor Christian), 18:28.10; 8. Emily Lamontagne (Arapahoe), 18:34.30; 9. Ella Johns (Fort Collins), 18:40.40; 10. Addison Price (Cherry Creek), 18:41.70

Aurora individuals: 21. Alexis Pagel (Cherokee Trail), 19:07.70; 28. Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 19:26.40; 35. Amelie Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 19:35.10; 48. Megan Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 20:03.10; 52. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 20:09.80; 55. Lauren Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 20:20.20; 80. Mikayla Smith (Regis Jesuit), 21:05.50