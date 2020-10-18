COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2020 Class 5A boys state cross country race run on Oct. 17, 2020, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

Team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 80 points; 2. Chaparral 124; 3. Fairview 144; 4. Valor Christian 147; 5. Dakota Ridge 156; 6. Ralston Valley 185; 7. Rock Canyon 195; 8. Broomfield 214; 9. CHEROKEE TRAIL 215 (Caden Smith, Gavyn Welsh, Evan Armstrong, Reuben Holness, Josh Lewis, Logan McGowan); 10. Cherry Creek 221; 11. Castle View 224; 12. GRANDVIEW 235 (Jake Sheykhet, Peter Fox, Jacob Blevins, Andrew FOx, Tyler Garfield, Owen Zitek); 13. Rocky Mountain 263; 14. Fossil Ridge 265; 15. Horizon 298

Top 10 individuals: 1. Parker Wolfe (Cherry Creek), 15 minutes, 10.40 seconds (course record); 2. Ben Colin (Rampart), 15:27; 3. Caleb Boutelle (Pine Creek), 15:31; 4. Henry Murphy (Fairview), 15:41.30; 5. Lukas Haug (Boulder), 15:44; 6. James Thomas (Broomfield), 15:47.40; 7. Ryan Montera (Legacy), 15:57.80; 8. Ty Garrett (Valor Christian), 16:06.30; 9. CADEN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:06.70; 10. Jayden Nats (Mountain Vista), 16:11

Aurora individuals: 15. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 16:21.70; 17. Peter Fox (Grandview), 16:23.70; 48. Sawyer Slauson (Eaglecrest), 17:23.10; 54. Gavyn Welsh (Cherokee Trail), 17:32.40; 63. Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 17:39.30; 64. Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 17:39.60; 65. Josh Lewis (Cherokee Trail), 17:40.80; 73. Logan McGowan (Cherokee Trail), 17:56.80; 78. Noble Haskell (Smoky Hill), 18:00.70; 79. Andrew Fox (Grandview), 18:01.70; 85. Tyler Garfield (Grandview), 18:09.30; 97. Owen Zitek (Grandview), 18:28.80