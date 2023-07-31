Sentinel Colorado’s preps Blast from the Past image for July 31, 2023, shows the finishing kick of Aurora Central High School girls cross country runner Ardisia Knowles, left, as she holds off Rangeview’s Janessa Villanueva down the stretch to the finish line during the annual Aurora Invitational cross country meet in 2010 at the Aurora Sports Park. During that season, Knowles led the Trojans at every meet she entered and ran her personal best 5K time at the Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park. Her highest finish came at the EMAC Championship cross country meet — also held at the Aurora Sports Park — in which she finished in 11th place. (File photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

