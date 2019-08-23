AURORA | Anna Swanson moved up a spot from the previous year and so did her Grandview team at the annual Aurora City Championships girls race.

Swanson finished as the runner-up to teammate Kaitlyn Mercer at last season’s early-season meeting of city programs and with Mercer graduated, she easily claimed the mantle of 2019 city champion Thursday at Aurora Sports Park.

A time of 19 minutes, 14.20 seconds, gave Swanson a comfortable win of more than 1:36 and put the Wolves — runners-up last season — on track to a winning total of 23 points. Grandview had five of the first seven runners across the finish line (which earned All-City first team status) for an 18-point win over 2018 champion Cherokee Trail, which was running without its full lineup.

Bella Stroup, Chloe Inhelder, Mandy Brockamp and Megan Ericksen finished within 30 seconds of each other to sweep places four through seven for the Wolves, while the tandem of Cherokee Trail’s Madison Gibson and Tatum Louthan finished second and third, respectively, to break up Grandview’s presence on the All-City first team.

Three Eaglecrest runners (Anessa Beecher, Delaney Dunlop and Evanna Puller) earned All-City second team honors and helped their team to third place, while ninth-place finisher Gabrielle Goris paced Smoky Hill to fifth.

Rangeview and Vista PEAK placed fifth and sixth, respectively, while Overland had no team score with just four runners entered in the race.

2019 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP (GIRLS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Grandview 23 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 41; 3. Eaglecrest 84; 4. Smoky Hill 101; 5. Rangeview 139; 6. Vista PEAK 155; Overland NS

Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 19 minutes, 14.20 seconds; 2. Madison Gibson (Cherokee Trail), 20:50.80; 3. Tatum Louthan (Cherokee Trail), 20:51.50; 4. Bella Stroup (Grandview), 20:57.10; 5. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:59.80; 6. Mandy Brockamp (Grandview), 21:27.60; 7. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 21:28.80; Placers 8-4 (second team All-City): 8. Abby Snogren (Cherokee Trail), 21:52.50; 9. Gabrielle Goris (Smoky Hill), 22:08.10; 10. Anessa Beecher (Eaglecrest), 22:08.90. 11. Emma Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 22:13.90; 12. Delaney Dunlop (Eaglecrest), 22:37.40; 13. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 22:42.50; 14. Evanna Puller (Eaglecrest), 22:53.90

— Full 2019 Aurora City Championship girls results, here