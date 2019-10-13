AURORA | Grant Bradley had other things on his mind Saturday, but that didn’t stop him from cruising to victory in the Centennial League Championship boys cross country race.

The Overland senior standout — preoccupied by the health of teammate Abdi Abade, who had a medical issue the night before that kept him out of the race — covered the undulating course at Cherokee Trail High School in 16 minutes, 27 seconds, for a sizeable victory.

About the midway point of the 3.1-mile course, Bradley pulled away from junior Caden Smith and put away yet another race victory for his outstanding senior season. Without Cherry Creek’s Parker Wolfe in the race, Bradley had to keep himself motivated while he stayed on training track for Oct. 17 regional state qualifying.

Coach Chris Faust’s host Cougars, running on a modified version of a course on their campus that is used for scrimmages — which subbed in for the Aurora Sports Park, home to the original meet that was scheduled Thursday — finished with 61 points to top Arapahoe (95) for the team championship. Freshman Evan Armstrong supplemented Smith’s finish with a ninth-place result of his own.

Grandview ended up in fourth place overall with a pair of top-10 finishers — Peter Fox in seventh and Nick Beckman in eighth — leading the way.

Sixth-place finisher Edward Schwandt gave Eaglecrest the boost it needed to finish in sixth place, just nine points ahead of Smoky Hill, which got its top result from 11th-place finisher Steven Labarry.

All the Centennial League teams, minus Mullen (which drops to 4A), compete in the 5A Region 1 meet Oct. 17 at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit will also be in the field.

2019 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 61 points; 2. Arapahoe 95; 3. Mullen 106; 4. GRANDVIEW 108; 5. Cherry Creek 122; 6. EAGLECREST 124; 7. SMOKY HILL 133; 8. OVERLAND 169

Top 10 results: 1. GRANT BRADLEY (OVERLAND), 16 minutes, 27 seconds; 2. CADEN SMITH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16:46; 3. Cole Trautman (Arapahoe), 16:54; 4. Michael Dudzic (Mullen), 16:56; 5. Will Locascio (Mullen), 17:12; 6. EDWARD SCHWANDT (EAGLECREST), 17:20; 7. PETER FOX (GRANDVIEW), 17:23; 8. NICK BECKMAN (GRANDVIEW), 17:26; 9. EVAN ARMSTRONG (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17:29; 10. Jack Tolbert (Mullen), 17:32

Aurora team-by-team results (in order of finish):

Cherokee Trail (61): 2. Caden Smith, 16 minutes, 46 seconds; 9. Evan Armstrong, 17:29; 15. Logan McGowan, 17:40; 17. Dominic Campbell, 17:46; 18. Carson Scohera, 17:48; 21. Cortez Cabral Trevino, 18:01; 22. Aedyn Smith, 18:07; 30. Cade Thomas, 18:19

Grandview (108): 7. Peter Fox, 17 minutes, 23 seconds; 8. Nick Beckman, 17:26; 24. Josh Walton, 18:09; 29. Andrew Fox, 18:15; 42. James Thomure, 18:54; 46. Jacob Reintjes, 19:00; 47. Zak Clark-Elsayed, 19:15; 55. Jacob Blevins, 19:47

Eaglecrest (124): 6. Edward Schwandt, 17 minutes, 20 seconds; 12. Rodrigo Hackos, 17:33; 14. Sawyer Slauson, 17:38; 43. Owen Morgenegg, 18:54; 59. Rishab Sodhi, 20:07; 61. Joshua Epperson, 20:39; 65. Luke Ming, 21:12

Smoky Hill (133): 11. Steven Labarry, 17 minutes, 33 seconds; 13. Blake Seymour, 17:34; 36. Noble Haskell, 18:31; 38. Kade Naso, 18:46; 41. Mateo Reyes, 18:52; 53. Tyler Luedtke, 19:41; 60. Dylan Harmon, 20:14; 64. Marcus Peranni, 20:59; 66. William Baxter, 21:12

Overland (169): 1. Grant Bradley, 16 minutes, 27 seconds; 37. Rifat Emam, 18:46; 40. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 18:49; 50. Eli Post, 19:31; 54. Jason Lyon, 19:44; 62. Edan Wild, 20:44; 63. Kaleb Murrell, 20:56; 67. Tyler Solomon, 23:07; 68. Jayden Broderson, 23:37