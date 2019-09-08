Cross Country: Cougars place two in top five, take second in big race at Liberty Bell

LITTLETON | The Cherokee Trail girls cross country team should be seeing a lot more of Cherry Cherry for the remainder of the season and they got an up close look at Saturday’s Liberty Bell Invitational hosted by Heritage High School.

The Cougars had a strong performance in the loaded Sweepstakes girls race, as sophomore Cameron McConnell and freshman McKenna Mazeski placed in the top five individually to help them to a total of 91 points.

The Bruins were 13 points better on this occasion, however, as they won the team title with 78 points, boosted by the runner-up finish of Riley Stewart. Stewart and McConnell have run against each other for several seasons and this round went to Stewart with a 12-second cushion.

McConnell ran a time of 17 minutes, 24.26 seconds and Mazeski finished in 17:38.80, while Cherokee Trail’s score was completed by Tarikwa Woldermariam (19th), Soonhee Han (32nd) and Campbell Faust (55th).

Regis Jesuit senior Isalina Colsman rounded out Aurora’s presence in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish in a time of 17:53.20, while Aurora City Champion Anna Swanson of Grandview ran 18:25.10 for 16th. The Raiders finished 11th and Wolves 16th to round out Aurora team finishes.

City teams found the Division 1 Girls race difficult, with Smoky Hill’s Gabriella Gorris and Rangeview’s Chloe Wetzel leading the way in 71st and 72nd, respectively.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports