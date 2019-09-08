Cross Country: Bradley wins again, Gateway’s Sado sets school record at Liberty Bell

LITTLETON | Overland’s Grant Bradley crossed the finish line first for the third time in four races during the 2019 cross country season, as he triumphed in the Boys Division I race Saturday at Heritage High School.

The Trailblazers’ senior had hoped to run under 15 minutes, 30 seconds, in the notoriously fast race, but he ended up clocking a time of 15:50.9 to top the 145-racer field by 10 seconds.

In the midst of his finest season in cross country, Bradley also counts victories at the Aurora City Championships and Windjammer Invitational, while he finished fourth at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational in his last race.

Aurora had another top-five finisher in the Division I ranks in Cherokee Trail junior Caden Smith, who was fifth across the line in 16:08.70. Smith’s Cougars ended up with 132 points, second on the 21-team leaderboard behind only Fossil Ridge (111).

Three other Aurora programs were represented in the top 20 individually in Smoky Hill (Dalton Seymour in 12th place), Grandview (Peter Fox in 13th) and Rangeview (Ryan Slocum in 20th), while Bryson Sutterby joined teammate Smith in the top 20 when he came in 17th.

Gateway senior Yasin Sado — formerly of Denver West, where he won the 3A state championships in the 800 and 3,200 in track last season — made a smashing debut in the loaded Sweepstakes boys race.

Valor Christian’s Cole Sprout grabbed the headlines with his time of 14:38.40, while Sado came in sixth in 15:26.60 to set a new school mark. Former Olys’ star Yonas Mogos — who earned a fifth-place finish at the 5A state cross country meet — finished second to Sprout last season with a time of 16:00.90.

