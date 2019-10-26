AURORA | Here’s a school by school list of team and individual qualifiers for the Class 5A state cross country meet set to be run on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. The 5A boys race is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the girls at 2:20 p.m.

2019 AURORA CLASS 5A BOYS/GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Boys (team) — Evan Armstrong, fr.; Dominic Campbell, sr.; Logan McGowan, fr.; Carson Scohera, soph.; Caden Smith, jr.; Cade Thomas, sr.; Gavyn Welsh, jr.; Girls (team) — Campbell Faust, jr.; Soonhee Han, sr.; Lauren Hodges, jr.; Megan Hodges, jr.; McKenna Mazeski, fr.; Cameron McConnell, soph.; Tarikwa Woldemariam, sr.

EAGLECREST: Boys — Rodrigo Hackos, jr.; Edward Schwandt, sr.

GATEWAY: Boys — Yasin Sado, sr.

GRANDVIEW: Boys — Peter Fox, jr.; Girls — Anna Swanson, sr.

OVERLAND: Boys — Abdi Abade, sr.; Grant Bradley, sr.

RANGEVIEW: Boys — Aser Albachew, jr.; Ryan Slocum, sr.

REGIS JESUIT: Boys (team) — Thomas Beatty, sr.; Owen Buehler, sr.; Matthew Collins, jr.; Nick Faestel, sr.; Brian Fields, sr.; Ben Phillips, soph.; Sajan Sundaram, soph.; Girls (team) — Alexandra Collins, fr.; Amelie Colsman, soph.; Isalina Colsman, sr.; Evan Harlan, fr.; Mikayla Smith, jr.; Elizabeth Somer, sr.; Christie Stratman, fr.

SMOKY HILL: Boys — Dalton Seymour, sr.