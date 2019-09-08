LITTLETON | Sweepstakes and Division I girls race team scores and Aurora individual results from the 2019 Liberty Bell Invitational cross county meet held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Heritage High School. Aurora teams and runners bold and uppercased:

SWEEPSTAKES GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 78 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 97; 3. Arapahoe 121; 4. Niwot 158; 5. Valor Christian 181; 6. Fairview 203; 7. Air Academy 226; 8. Palmer Ridge 227; 9. Pine Creek 276; 10. Fruita Monument 307; 11. REGIS JESUIT 308; 12. ThunderRidge 309; 13. Monarch 316; 14. Fossil Ridge 331; 15. Denver East 352; 16. GRANDVIEW 361; 17. Rocky Mountain 364; 18. Silver Creek 379; 19. Chaparral 382; 20. D’Evelyn 439

Top five individuals: 1. Sydney Thorvaldson (Rawlins), 16 minutes, 40.60 seconds; 2. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek), 17:12.60; 3. CAMERON MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17:24.60; 4. Samantha Blair (Eagle Valley), 17:33.60; 5. MCKENNA MAZESKI (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 17:38.80

Other Aurora individual results: 8. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 17:53.20; 16. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 18:25.10; 19. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 18:30.30; 32. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 18:52.40; 34. Alexandra Collins (Regis Jesuit), 18:54.20; 55. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 19:21.60; 70. Megan Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 19:46.50; 84. Bella Stroup (Grandview), 20:10.10; 86. Amelie Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 20:12.90; 87. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:13.30; 91. Mandy Brockamp (Grandview), 20:17.60; 95. Evan Harlan (Regis Jesuit), 20:18.00; 102. Madison Gibson (Cherokee Trail), 20:22.60; 106. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 20:25.70; 107. Mikayla Smith (Regis Jesuit), 20:26.20; 117. Lizzy Somer (Regis Jesuit), 20:41.30; 127. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 20:59.30; 130. Mary Kate Stern (Regis Jesuit), 21:09.40; 142. Hadlie Bird Bear (Grandview), 22:27.00

DIVISION 1 GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Jackson Hole 99 points; 2. Ralston Valley 133; 3. Legacy 150; 4. Douglas County 157; 5. Mountain Vista 158; 6. Rock Canyon 172; 7. Heritage 174; 8. Cheyenne Mountain 175; 9. Fort Collins 202; 10. Palmer 206; 11. Columbine 285; 12. Denver South 303; 13. Castle View 339; 14. Doherty 394; 15. Liberty 410; 16. Highlands Ranch 414; 17. SkyView Academy 414; 18. Cheyenne East 466; 19. Lakewood 475; 20. SMOKY HILL 507; 21. RANGEVIEW 601; 22. OVERLAND 696

Top five individuals: 1. Elizabeth Schweiker (Ralston Valley), 18 minutes, 7.40 seconds; 2. Hope Stark (Cheyenne Mountain), 18:09.10; 3. Ella Johns (Fort Collins), 18:30.60; 4. Mikayla Cox (Doherty), 18:47.40; 5. Aidyn Woodall (Douglas County), 19:09.10

Aurora results: 71. Gabriella Goris (Smoky Hill), 21:14.10; 72. Chloe Wetzel (Rangeview), 21:17.50; 94. Elizabeth Russo (Smoky Hill), 21:53.00; 106. Emma Rae Shelton (Smoky Hill), 22:14.40; 107. Kailyn Mitchell (Smoky Hill), 22:14.50; 109. Avani Houston (Rangeview), 22:18.40; 128. Patricia Lopez (Overland), 23:37.30; 129. Maggie Power (Smoky Hill), 23:47.30; 131. Katie Power (Smoky Hill), 23:47.80; 134. Reese Gautsche (Smoky Hill), 24:00.80; 138. Sofia Alvarez (Rangeview), 24:29.80; 139. Melanie Ternlund (Rangeview), 24:46.70; 140. Hillary Moreno (Overland), 25:19.70; 141. Virginia Edwards (Overland), 25:29.60; 142. Carla Guardado (Overland), 25:43.90; 143. Ainsley Slocum (Rangeview), 25:54.80; 144. Sarah Bridgford (Rangeview), 25:55.70; 145. Liyanos Abate (Overland), 26:08.10; 146. Mahayla Griggs (Rangeview), 26:15.20; 147. Sarah Sadler (Overland), 26:16.50; 148. Anastasia Markovich (Overland), 27:55.40