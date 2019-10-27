COLORADO SPRINGS | Team scores and final individual results for the 2019 Class 5A girls state cross country race run on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Aurora runners and teams bold and uppercased unless otherwise noted:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports



2019 CLASS 5A STATE CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS (GIRLS)

Oct. 26 at Norris Penrose Events Center

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 69 points; 2. Cherry Creek 99; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 157 (Cameron McConnell, Tarikwa Woldemariam, McKenna Mazeski, Soonhee Han, Megan Hodges, Campbell Faust); 4. Mountain Vista 167; 5. Fairview 177; 6. Valor Christian 177; 7. Broomfield 182; 8. Denver East 201; 9. REGIS JESUIT 230 (Isalina Colsman, Alexandra Collins, Christie Stratman, Evan Harlan, Elizabeth Somer, Amelie Colsman, Mikayla Smith); 10. Fossil Ridge 289; 11. Fruita Monument 325; 12. Chaparral 347; 13. Legacy 350; 14. ThunderRidge 356; 15. Rocky Mountain 374; 16. Pine Creek 378; 17. Loveland 383; 18. Palmer 389; 19. Douglas County 399; 20. Fort Collins 410

Top 10 individuals: 1. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek), 18 minutes, 12.30 seconds; 2. CAMERON MCCONNELL (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 18:24.60; 3. Brooke Wilson (Valor Christian), 18:30.10; 4. Emma Stutzman (Pomona), 18:33.30; 5. Taylor Whitfield (Valor Christian), 18:37.20; 6. Ava Escorcia (Arapahoe), 18:44.10; 7. Ava Mitchell (Arapahoe), 18:44.40; 8. Addison Price (Cherry Creek), 18:46.90; 9. Ella Johns (Fort Collins), 18:58.80; 10. Elizabeth Schweiker (Ralston Valley), 19:05.80

Other Aurora results: 11. Isalina Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 19 minutes, 10.70 seconds; 16. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 19:30.50; 30. Alexandra Collins (Regis Jesuit), 19:45.90; 39. Tarikwa Woldemariam (Cherokee Trail), 20:03.90; 41. McKenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 20:04.90; 45. Soonhee Han (Cherokee Trail), 20:14.00; 55. Megan Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 20:21.00; 69. Christie Stratman (Regis Jesuit), 20:39.00; 71. Evan Harlan (Regis Jesuit), 20:40.00; 83. Lizzy Somer (Regis Jesuit), 20:53.30; 91. Amelie Colsman (Regis Jesuit), 20:58.50; 93. Mikayla Smith (Regis Jesuit), 20:59.40; 98. Campbell Faust (Cherokee Trail), 21:05.10