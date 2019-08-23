AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the 2019 Aurora City Championship girls race held on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2019 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP (GIRLS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Grandview 23 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 41; 3. Eaglecrest 84; 4. Smoky Hill 101; 5. Rangeview 139; 6. Vista PEAK 155; Overland NS

Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Anna Swanson (Grandview), 19 minutes, 14.20 seconds; 2. Madison Gibson (Cherokee Trail), 20:50.80; 3. Tatum Louthan (Cherokee Trail), 20:51.50; 4. Bella Stroup (Grandview), 20:57.10; 5. Chloe Inhelder (Grandview), 20:59.80; 6. Mandy Brockamp (Grandview), 21:27.60; 7. Megan Ericksen (Grandview), 21:28.80; Placers 8-4 (second team All-City): 8. Abby Snogren (Cherokee Trail), 21:52.50; 9. Gabrielle Goris (Smoky Hill), 22:08.10; 10. Anessa Beecher (Eaglecrest), 22:08.90. 11. Emma Wilson (Cherokee Trail), 22:13.90; 12. Delaney Dunlop (Eaglecrest), 22:37.40; 13. Emily Martenson (Grandview), 22:42.50; 14. Evanna Puller (Eaglecrest), 22:53.90

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Grandview (23): 1. Anna Swanson, 19 minutes, 14.20 seconds; 4. Bella Stroup, 20:57.10; 5. Chloe Inhelder, 20:59.90; 6. Mandy Brockamp, 21:27.60; 7. Megan Ericksen, 21:28.80; 13. Emily Martenson, 22:42.50; 22. Madison De Picciott, 24:31.90

Cherokee Trail (41): 2. Madison Gibson, 20:50.80; 3. Tatum Louthan, 20:51.50; 8. Abby Snogren, 21:52.50; 11. Emma Wilson, 22:13.90; 17. Alyssa Kimes, 23:17.90; 18. Brooklynn Tucker, 23:22.00; 19. Laura Slater, 23:31.50

Eaglecrest (84): 10. Anessa Beecher, 22:08.90; 12. Delaney Dunlop, 22:37.40; 14. Evanna Puller, 22:53.90; 21. Micala Boex, 23:43.20; 27. Mia Fischer, 25:31.40; 33. Elizabeth Carlsen, 26:28.90

Smoky Hill (101): 9. Gabriella Goris, 22:08.10; 20. Elizabeth Russo, 23:36.90; 23. Kailyn Mitchell, 24:46.00; 24. Katie Power, 25:12.90; 25. Ariadna Olivas, 25:17.40; 29. Reese Gautsche, 25:50.90; 30. Maggie Power, 25:53.20

Rangeview (139): 16. Chloe Wetzel, 23:15.10; 26. Avani Houston, 25:24.40; 31. Sofia Alvarez, 26:06.20; 34. Melanie Ternlund, 26:40.60; 40. Mahayla Griggs, 28:30.40; 45. Caroline Smith, 30:39.60

Vista PEAK (155): 32. Eva Vargas Byrne, 26:11.20; 38. Tristyn DiPentino, 28:11.30; 39. Dariah Gruber, 28:24.00; 41. Ashlyn Stapleton, 29:21.00; 43. Sabrina Thigpen, 29:56.70; 44. Rebekah Fliegel, 30:08.60

Overland (NS): 28. Patricia Lopez, 25:34.10; 35. Virginia Edwards, 26:53.20; 37. Hillary Moreno, 27:33.60; 42. Carla Guardado, 29:21.10