AURORA | Team scores and individual results from the 2019 Aurora City Championship boys race held on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Aurora Sports Park:

2019 AURORA CITY CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP (BOYS RESULTS)

Team scores: 1. Grandview 42 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 81; 3. Eaglecrest 85; 4. Smoky Hill 88; 5. Overland 92; 6. Rangeview 100; Aurora Central, Vista PEAK, Lotus School for Excellence no score

Top seven individuals (first team All-City): 1. Grant Bradley (Overland), 16 minutes, 21.60 seconds; 2. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 16:46.50; 3. Peter Fox (Grandview), 16:52.50; 4. Sawyer Slauson (Eaglecrest), 17:00.70; 5. Edward Schwandt (Eaglecrest), 17:01.30; 6. Dalton Seymour (Smoky Hill), 17:07.20; 7. Nick Beckman (Grandview), 17:08.20; Placers 8-4 (second team All-City): 8. Ryan Slocum (Rangeview), 17:16.90; 9. Josh Walton (Grandview), 17:18.80; 10. Bryson Sutterby (Cherokee Trail), 17:19.50; 11. Blake Seymour (Smoky Hill), 17:27.60; 12. Aaron Brown (Rangeview), 17:28.80; 13. Steven Labarry (Smoky Hill), 17:38.40; 14. Jonael Cid Gonzalez (Overland), 17:44.60

Team-by-team results (in order of finish)

Grandview (42): 2. Jake Sheykhet, 16 minutes, 46.50 seconds; 3. Peter Fox, 16:52.50; 7. Nick Beckman, 17:08.20; 9. Josh Walton, 17:18.80; 21. James Thomure, 18:21.70

Cherokee Trail (81): 10. Bryson Sutterby, 17:19.50; 15. Evan Armstrong, 17:50.90; 17. Aedyn Smith, 18:00.50; 19. Logan McGowan, 18:16.90; 20. Cade Thomas, 18:18.80; 23. Gavyn Welsh, 18:24.50; 24. Carson Scohera, 18:36.10

Eaglecrest (85): 4. Sawyer Slauson, 17:00.70; 5. Edward Schwandt, 17:01.30; 18. Rodrigo Hackos, 18:07.00; 26. Ryan Ronish, 18:46.60; 32. Marco Pazmino, 19:22.80; 35. Rishab Sodhi, 19:42.90; 38. Luke Ming, 19:54.00

Smoky Hill (88): 6. Dalton Seymour, 17:07.20; 11. Blake Seymour, 17:27.60; 13. Steven Labarry, 17:38.40; 25. Kade Naso, 18:43.00; 33. Mateo Reyes, 19:25.60; 36. Dylan Harmon, 19:46.80; 39. Tyler Luedtke, 19:57.40

Overland (92): 1. Grant Bradley, 16:21.60; 14. Jonael Cid Gonzalez, 17:44.60; 16. Abdi Abade, 17:56.30; 27. Eduardo Martienz Caldero, 18:48.80; 34. Jason Lyon, 19:41.00; 42. Eli Post, 20:32.50

Rangeview (100): 8. Ryan Slocum, 17:16.90; 12. Aaron Brown, 17:28.80; 22. Aser Albachew, 18:24.30; 28. Hunter Rivers, 19:12.30; 30. Demetrious Brown, 19:19.00; 41. Nathan Wetzel, 20:14.10; 48. Keenan Litsey, 22:28.90

Aurora Central (NS): 50. Henry Moya, 24.07.90; 51. Alex Sanford, 25:29.70; 53. Jasper Fisher (Aurora Central), 30:04.70

Lotus School for Excellence (NS): 37. Abdirahman Hassan, 19:50.80; 46. Nabil Hassan, 21:45.70; 52. Nazarrio Valladares, 26:32.60

Vista PEAK (NS): 43. Maliki Knight, 21:37.70; 45. Matthew Vargas Byrne, 21:42.80; 47. Anders Pouliot, 21:49.80; 49. Ethan Moore, 22:36.20