AURORA | In step with announcement earlier in the day from Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado High School Activities Association extended the hiatus for spring prep sports and activities to April 30.

On the opening day of the spring season (March 12), the state’s governing body originally established April 6 as the date when it could reconsider opening the season, then moved that back to April 18 — which also came with a slew of cancellations, including the CHSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the April Legislative Council meeting and all music events — and now has moved things again.

A couple of girls golf tournaments got in before the suspension in play, as well as the Regis Jesuit girls lacrosse team’s game against Dakota Ridge on March 12.

Polis announced Wednesday that Colorado schools would remain closed until April 30. Schools around Aurora have begun online learning this week and it is possible that schools remain closed for the duration of the school year.

A brief statement online posted at CHSAANow.com stated that the resumption of spring prep sports (baseball, girls soccer, boys swimming, track & field, boys and girls lacrosse, girls tennis and girls golf) would “depend on students’ abilities to return to in-person instruction.”

Kansas, New Mexico and a handful of other states have already moved to cancel their entire spring prep sports seasons.

