AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association continues to make changes to comply with the constantly altered landscape of the coming weeks due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the state’s governing body — which last week put the spring prep sports season on hold until at least April 6 and canceled the final two days of the boys and girls state basketball tournaments after playing one more round — announced several alterations to its calendar, with more potentially to come.

A new set of chances including the addition of two more weeks to the moratorium on spring sports, which now will begin April 18 at the earliest.

“In light of Governor Jared Polis’ announcement Monday (March 16) afternoon where new restrictions were mandated to slow the advance of the COVID-19 virus narrowing the minimum standards for public gatherings, we are announcing that the Association will follow the guidelines that went into effect at 8:00 a.m. today and will remain in effect for 30 days,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement.

“This media and school advisory is to keep the membership apprised of the latest decisions from the CHSAA office,” she added.

The CHSAA office — which is located in Aurora — has been closed until March 30 with staff working remotely from home.

The organization plans to recognize individuals for their “leadership and resolve” last week in putting on at least one more round of the state basketball tournament.

The changes made are:

— Moratorium on spring sports extended to April 18

— Cancellation of the CHSAA Hall of Fame induction on April 14

— Cancellation of the April 15 CHSAA Legislative Council meeting due to the restriction on public gatherings

— Cancellation of all CHSAA music events for the year

— Postponement of state speech tournament and student leadership advisor U until later in the spring pending changes to the public gathering restrictions

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports