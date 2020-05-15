AURORA | The Colorado High School School Activities Association has assembled a “Resocialization to Activities” Task Force, which is set to begin discussions on the future of prep sports in Colorado on June 1.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the state’s governing body to suspend the spring prep sports season on March 12 — the opening day of the regular season for most — and eventually cancel the whole thing six weeks later.

Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green sent out a letter to CHSAA membership Friday announcing the convening of the task force and laying out the issues that will be considered in trying to find a way to responsibly hold competition in August and beyond.

“We anticipate that there will be challenges and difficult decisions in our future that will require collaborative leadership as we work to return to the classroom and interscholastic activities,” Blanford-Green’s letter read.

“Even in our world of unknowns, what we do know, is that the social, financial and operational effects of this global pandemic will temporarily alter how we conduct business,” she added. “There isn’t a prescribed script. If positively embraced, the opportunities to think outside the box and emerge as better servant-leaders are endless.”

Blanford-Green said CHSAA would work “incrementally and without pressure” to find the best solutions for Colorado and not be influenced by the actions of organizations in other states.

“We want to resume to levels of normalcy as much, if not, more than those we serve,” Blanford-Green said.

