AURORA | The Colorado High School Activities Association still plans to conduct the championship events in ice hockey and boys and girls basketball amid the mounting number of reported COVID-19 cases in Colorado, which sat at 15 as of Tuesday.

Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green issued a statement last week that said the state’s governing athletic body is in contact with “multiple state and local agencies” that keep her on “high alert” with their communications. “Our plan is to conduct the championship events unless directed by state agencies and/or facility administration of cancellations.”

A release on CHSAANow.com also stated that spring regular season competition is at the discretion of schools and school districts.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for Colorado on Tuesday, the same day No. 1 Valor Christian (which topped Regis Jesuit in the semifinals) and No. 3 Fort Collins are set to square off at Pepsi Center for the state ice hockey championship at 7:30 p.m.

The other two remaining championship events for the winter are scheduled to resume Thursday with the Class 5A girls state basketball Final Four — which includes fourth-seeded Grandview — followed by the boys 5A Final Four on Friday, which features a matchup of No. 1 Rangeview and No. 5 Grandview.

State championships in basketball are scheduled to be decided Saturday.

