AURORA | Antonio Segura pulled off an upset in the semifinals of the Class 5A state wrestling tournament last season on his way to a state crown.

On Friday night on the big stage at the Pepsi Center, the Regis Jesuit junior staved off a similar attempt by Adams City’s Joshua Deaguero to earn a chance to become a two-time state champion at 145 pounds.

Segura — who took down Pomona’s Theorius Robison, a three-time state champion, last season with a trip to the title match on the line — trailed Deaguero (a state runner-up last season) 4-1 in the early going of their 145-pound semifinal match before he rallied for an 8-7 victory.

In the championship match, part of the final session that begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Parade of Champions, Segura (46-5) will get a rematch with Legacy senior Joey Joiner (37-6), who he topped by a point to win last season’s 145 pound crown.

With a win, Segura can join John Crowley, Grant Neal — a professional MMA fighter who helps him train — and B.J. Sanchez as Regis Jesuit’s two-time state champions and set himself up for a chance to join Crowley as a three-timer next season.

Segura is part of great representation for Aurora in the championship rounds of the 5A state tournament, as he joins the Cherokee Trail trio of Derek Glenn Jr. (106 pounds), Sam Hart (220 pounds) and Julian Williams (285 pounds) and the Grandview duo of Frankie Sanchez Jr. (106 pounds) and Joe Renner (182 pounds) with finals bids.

