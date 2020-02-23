DENVER | Frankie Sanchez Jr.’s quest to win his family’s first state wrestling championship will have to wait another year.

The Grandview junior — attempting to do what his father and trainer, Frankie Sanchez Sr., had come just short of doing back in 1991 — dropped a 4-2 decision to Cherokee Trail’s Derek Glenn Jr. Saturday night at the Pepsi Center in the Class 5A 106-pound state final.

Sanchez Jr. gave up the first takedown to Glenn Jr. — who he’d beaten 3-1 during a Centennial League dual — but battled back with two escapes to even the match early in the second period. Glenn Jr. got the deciding takedown with about 20 seconds left and held off Sanchez Jr.’s attempts to rally.

Sanchez Jr. finished the season 39-5.

Grandview’s second chance for a state championship comes at 182 pounds when senior Joe Renner attempts to win his first title.

2020 CLASS 5A 106-POUND STATE WRESTLING FINAL

