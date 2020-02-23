Wrestling: Final 2020 Class 5A state team scores, placing match results

AURORA | Final team scores plus championship, third-place and fifth-place match results for the 2020 Class 5A state wrestling tournament, which ran Feb. 20-22, 2020, at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 CLASS 5A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Final team scores: 1. Pomona 198.5 points; 2. Rocky Mountain 110.5; 3. Ponderosa 97; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 90; 5. Brighton 74; 6. Douglas County 73.5; 7. Monarch 73; T8. GRANDVIEW 70; T8. Poudre 70; 10. Grand Junction 67; 11. Pine Creek 56; 12. ThunderRidge 54; 13. Columbine 51; 14. Doherty 41; 15. Rampart 40; T16. Legacy 36; T16. Prairie View 36; 18. Adams City 34; 19. Horizon 28.5; T20. REGIS JESUIT 28; T20. Fort Collins 28; 22. Denver East 27.5; 23. Mountain Range 24; T24. Arvada West 22; T24. Fossil Ridge 22; T24. Northglenn 22; 27. Mountain Vista 19; 28. Valor Christian 18; 29. Legend 17; 30. Cherry Creek 15; 31. Arapahoe 13; T32. Boulder 12; T32. Highlands Ranch 12; 34. Fountain-Fort Carson 11; 35. SMOKY HILL 9; 36. Chaparral 8; T37. Castle View 7; T37. Fruita Monument 7; T37. Thornton 7; 41. EAGLECREST 5; 42. Far Northeast 3; 43. Rock Canyon 2; T44. OVERLAND 1; T44. RANGEVIEW 1; AURORA CENTRAL, Bear Creek, Heritage, Lakewood, Ralston Valley no score

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 pounds: DEREK GLENN JR. (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. FRANKIE SANCHEZ JR. (GRANDVIEW), 4-2;

113 pounds: Kenny Sailas (Brighton) dec. Alec Beltran (Horizon), 3-2;

120 pounds: Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) dec. Armando Garcia (Denver East), 3-2;

126 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) tech. fall Jakob Romero (Pomona), 15-0;

132 pounds: Kieran Thompson (Grand Junction) dec. Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa), 3-1 (OT);

138 pounds: Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) pinned Dean Noble (Poudre), 2:14;

145 pounds: ANTONIO SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Joey Joiner (Legacy), 10-7;

152 pounds: Hudson Cropp (Fort Collins) dec. Cody Ginther (Fossil Ridge), 3-2 (UTB);

160 pounds: Gage Bernall (Pomona) dec. Nathan Fitzpatrick (Monarch), 5-2;

170 pounds: Tyson Beauperthuy (Doherty) dec. Draygan Colonese (Pine Creek), 7-1;

182 pounds: Jack Forbes (Columbine) dec. JOE RENNER (GRANDVIEW), 13-8;

195 pounds: Franklin Cruz (Pomona) dec. Alec Hargreaves (Rocky Mountain), 5-1;

220 pounds: SAM HART (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton) 4-2;

285 pounds: Zach Schraeder (Columbine) dec. JULIAN WILLIAMS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 5-2

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds: Lance Johnson (Rocky Mountain) dec. Tony Garcia Lopez (Poudre), 5-4;

113 pounds: Dillon Roman (Monarch) pinned Jacob Bostelman (Ponderosa), 2:13;

120 pounds: Murphy Menke (Ponderosa) dec. Elijah Olguin (Pomona), 3-2;

126 pounds: Max Black (Douglas County) maj. dec. Levi Deaguero (Adams City), 16-6;

132 pounds: Josiah Parsons (Pomona) dec. Victor Madrid (Douglas County), 12-5;

138 pounds: Kolten Strait (Rocky Mountain) dec. Ivan Morris (Douglas County), 4-3;

145 pounds: Benjamin Bancroft (Rampart) maj. dec. Walker Heckendorf (Poudre), 9-1;

152 pounds: Antonio Guerrero (Brighton) dec. Karter Johnson (Ponderosa), 3-0;

160 pounds: Christian Hafey (Grand Junction) dec. Jace Graves (Pine Creek), 1-0;

170 pounds: Roman Cruz (Pomona) pinned Hunter Carr (Mountain Range), 1:47;

182 pounds: Matt Kinerson (Rocky Mountain) pinned Sage Harrison (Poudre), 2:06;

195 pounds: Brock Schilling (ThunderRidge) maj. dec. Phillip Wandruff (Douglas County), 12-0;

220 pounds: Elias Pineda (Northglenn) pinned Kyle Hanson (Highlands Ranch), 4:27;

285 pounds: Christian Buchholz (Pomona) dec. Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge), 5-2

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

106 pounds: Ane’e Vigil (Prairie View) dec. Vincent Cabral (Pomona), 8-7;

113 pounds: Joey Airola (Boulder) dec. Jeramiah Steele (Pomona), 5-4 (UTB);

120 pounds: Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) dec. Kyle Lewis (Mountain Range), 8-3;

126 pounds: SONNY QUINTANA (GRANDVIEW) pinned Spencer Bowman (Rocky Mountain), 0:56;

132 pounds: Max Franz (Cherry Creek) dec. ALEX SANTILLAN (GRANDVIEW), 4-2 (OT);

138 pounds: Aiden Lenz (Ponderosa) dec. Presley Pilgrim (ThunderRidge), 10-4;

145 pounds: Joshua Deaguero (Adams City) maj. dec. Brayden Roman (Pine Creek), 8-0;

152 pounds: Adin Weaver (Mountain Vista) pinned Billy Hudson III (Pine Creek), 1:59;

160 pounds: Mitchell Bond (Prairie View) dec. Chris Carr (Rampart), 6-2;

170 pounds: Trey Hardy (Rocky Mountain) dec. Eli Hamilton (Valor Christian), 8-2;

182 pounds: Grady Funk (Legacy) med. forfeit TJ LaFrancis (Arapahoe);

195 pounds: Jordan Wagoner (Doherty) dec. Daniel Jimenez (Prairie View), 5-3;

220 pounds: Dalton Slaughter (Rampart) med. forfeit over Elijah Olson (Arvada West);

285 pounds: Luke Sandy (Legend) dec. ALEX ANGELES (SMOKY HILL), 5-2