DENVER | Derek Glenn Jr. beat his two Cherokee Trail teammates to the punch in becoming the first state wrestling champion in school history.

The sophomore prevailed 4-2 over Grandview junior Frankie Sanchez Jr. in an all-Aurora Class 5A 106 pound state final on the big stage at the Pepsi Center to put a cathartic end to a state championship drought for a program filled with tradition, but without a title.

Glenn Jr. broke a 2-2 tie with his second takedown of the match with 20 seconds remaining and held off Sanchez Jr. until the final whistle to send longtime Cherokee Trail coach Jeff Buck out of his seat in excitement. Buck carried Glenn Jr. around the mat in triumph.

The championship victory — which gave Glenn Jr. revenge for a 3-1 loss to Sanchez Jr. when they met previously in Centennial League dual action — gave Glenn a final record of 38-6 for the season.

Cherokee Trail has a chance to add two more state champions later as undefeated junior Sam Hart is after the 220 pound championship and senior Julian Williams goes for the heavyweight title.

