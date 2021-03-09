AURORA | The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has pulled a reversal on qualifiers from this weekend’s state wrestling tournaments to require them to be tested for COVID-19.

The CDPHE informed the Colorado High School Activities Association Monday that participants in the girls state tournament on Thursday, the 2A and 3A boys state tournaments Friday and the 4A and 5A tournaments Saturday — all at the Southwest Motors Center in Pueblo — must presented a negative test for the coronavirus before participating in the tournament.

In a letter addressed to coaches, parents and athletes and provided to the Sentinel, the CDPHE cited a survey it completed recently that “shows a higher number of outbreaks associated with student athletes participating in club or high school sanctioned wrestling events, as compared to other sports and activities,” which caused it to make a stipulation to the variance it granted CHSAA to conduct the state tournament.

Athletes must be tested “no more than 72 hours prior to competition” by a health care provider or at one of the free community testing facilities in Colorado. Proof can be submitted prior or brought to check-in, but onsite testing will be required if it does not come in ahead of time.

A rapid test site will be set up at the Colorado State Fairgrounds per the letter.

An athlete with a positive test will not be allowed to compete.

Seven Aurora girls from three city programs — Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit and Vista PEAK — qualified to compete along with 10 boys from seven Aurora programs (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview and Regis Jesuit in 5A and Vista PEAK in 4A).

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports