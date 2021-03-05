AURORA | City teams and individual 2020-21 Week 5 rankings for boys and girls by Tim Yount of On The Mat (email [email protected] to subscribe for full boys and girls rankings in all classifications):

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S WEEK 5 RANKINGS

BOYS

106 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Frankie Sanchez Jr., sr. (Grandview); No. 14 Keegan Beckford, fr. (Eaglecrest)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Derek Glenn Jr., jr., (Cherokee Trail)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Sean Arnett, soph. (Grandview); No. 15 Owen Schulz, sr. (Rangeview)

132 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Brogan Rutz, sr. (Overland); No. 8 Kory Anderson, sr. (Eaglecrest)

138 pounds: 5A — No. 14 Andrew Sarro, jr. (Grandview)

145 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Romeo Cortez, sr. (Rangeview); No. 13 Gabe Lasley (Grandview)

152 pounds: 5A — No. 1 Antonio Segura, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 10 Matthew Buck, jr. (Cherokee Trail); No. 13 Sonny Quintana, jr. (Grandview)

160 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Talon Rice, jr. (Grandview)

170 pounds: 5A — No. 12 Jaylen Banister, jr. (Rangeview)

182 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Garrett Padgett, jr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 8 Greg Brooks, soph. (Rangeview); No. 13 Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview)

195 pounds: 5A — No. 9 Zavier Carroll, jr. (Regis Jesuit)

220 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Angelo Falise, jr. (Grandview); No. 16 Dirk Morley (Regis Jesuit); 4A — No. 4 Donovan Jarmon, sr. (Vista PEAK)

285 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Martin Renteria, sr. (Hinkley); No. 15 Caden Bird, soph. (Grandview)

GIRLS

105 pounds — No. 7 Katelynn Czerpak, jr. (Eaglecrest)

118 pounds — No. 5 Alexis Segura (Regis Jesuit)

136 pounds — No. 10 Jayden Abreo, fr. (Vista PEAK); No. 13 Isabel Ervin, fr. (Eaglecrest)

147 pounds — No. 8 Te’Ovyon Jackson, sr. (Vista PEAK); No. 14 Kaiya Winbush, soph. (Eaglecrest)

161 pounds — No. 4 Amaya Green, soph. (Eaglecrest); No. 15 Leilani Caamal, soph. (Vista PEAK)

182 pounds — No. 5 Blythe Cayko, soph. (Eaglecrest)