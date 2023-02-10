AURORA | Regional groupings, locations and schedules for Aurora boys in Class 5A and 4A regional state-qualifying tournaments scheduled for Feb. 10-11, 2023:

BOYS CLASS 5A/4A WRESTLING REGIONALS

4A Metro (Feb. 10-11) at Vista PEAK Prep H.S. — Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway and Vista PEAK. Other teams: Mesa Ridge, Erie, Palisade, Palmer Ridge, Bear Creek, Denver North, Denver South, Evergreen, George Washington, Littleton, Standley Lake, Thomas Jefferson. Schedule: Friday, Feb. 10 — 1st round, 4 p.m., followed by two championship rounds & two consolation rounds; Saturday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m.; final, approximately 1 p.m.

5A Region 1 (Feb. 10-11) at Valor Christian H.S. — Aurora teams: None. Other teams: Ponderosa, Chaparral, Poudre, Ralston Valley, Columbine, Rocky Mountain, Valor Christian, Fairview, Castle View, Arapahoe, Denver East, Heritage, Highlands Ranch

5A Region 2 (Feb. 10-11) at Lakewood H.S. — Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Rangeview and Smoky Hill. Other teams: Pomona, Fruita Monument, GJ Central, Lakewood, Legend, Grand Junction, Douglas County, Cherry Creek, Centaurus, Thornton. Schedule: Friday, Feb. 10 — 4 p.m. (1st round), 6 p.m. (quarterfinals & 1st round consolation); Saturday, Feb. 11 — 10 a.m. (2nd round consolation), noon (semifinals & 3rd round consolation), 3 p.m. (consolation semifinals), 4:30 p.m. (championship/3rd place/5th place matches); 6:30 p.m. (awards, followed by wrestlebacks)

5A Region 3 (Feb. 10-11) at Fort Collins H.S. — Aurora teams: Grandview and Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Adams City, Monarch, Northglenn, Mountain Vista, Boulder, Arvada West, Fort Collins, Mountain Range, Rampart, Horizon, Northfield. Schedule: Friday, Feb. 10 — 4 p.m. (first round), 6 p.m. (quarterfinals & 1st round consolation); Saturday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m. (2nd round consolation), 11 a.m. (semifinals/3rd round consolation), 1 p.m. (consolation semifinals), 3 p.m. (championship/3rd place/5th place matches followed by state wrestlebacks)

5A Region 4 (Feb. 10-11) at Chatfield H.S.) — Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Hinkley and Overland. Other teams: Brighton, Pine Creek, Prairie View, Fountain-Fort Carson, ThunderRidge, Chatfield, Legacy, Fossil Ridge, Rock Canyon, Doherty. Schedule: Friday, Feb. 10 — 5 p.m. (1st round), 6:30 p.m. (quarterfinals & consolation 1st round), 8 p.m. (consolation 2nd round; Saturday, Feb. 11 — 9 a.m. (consolation quarterfinals), 10 a.m. (semifinals), 11:30 a.m. (consolation semifinals), 1:30 p.m. (3rd place/5th place matches), 3 p.m. (championship matches/awards), 5 p.m. (state wrestlebacks)