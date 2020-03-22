AURORA | Selections on the All-East Metro Athletic Conference first and second team selections for the 2019-20 wrestling season as picked by league coaches. Aurora wrestlers from Aurora Central, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK bold and uppercased:

2019-20 ALL-EMAC WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Pool A — Nico Gonzalez, jr., Northglenn; Pool B — Ane’e Vigil, fr., Prairie View; 113 pounds: Pool A — Kenny Sailas, jr., Brighton; Pool B — Johnathon LeBlanc, soph., Adams City; 120 pounds: Pool A — Art Martinez, jr., Thornton; Pool B — Josiah Alvarado, Adams City; 126 pounds: Pool A — Antonio Gomez, jr., Northglenn; Pool B — Levi Deaguero, fr., Adams City; 132 pounds: Pool A — Braden Wilkins, jr., Brighton; Pool B — Jace Long, soph., Adams City; 138 pounds: Pool A — Zack Zuniga, soph., Thornton; Pool B — Tyson Moffitt, soph., Adams City; 145 pounds: Pool A — Jacob Bruning, jr., Thornton; Pool B — Joshua Deaguero, sr., Adams City; 152 pounds: Pool A — Antonio Guerrero, sr., Brighton; Pool B — Bryson Porta, soph., Prairie View; 160 pounds: Pool A — Thomas Maldanado, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — Mitchell Bond, Prairie View; 170 pounds: Pool A — Kevin Armenta, jr., Thornton; Pool B — Austen Trujillo, jr., Prairie View; 182 pounds: Pool A — ISAAC RENAS, SR., VISTA PEAK; Pool B — Gerardo Caldera, jr., Adams City; 195 pounds: Pool A — Jorden Padilla, jr., Thornton; Pool B — Daniel Jimenez, sr., Prairie View; 220 pounds: Pool A — Dylan BravoPacker, fr., Brighton; Pool B — OWEN BARNHART, SR., AURORA CENTRAL; 285 pounds: Pool A — Zach Byner, sr., Brighton; Pool B — Alberto Alvarado, jr., Adams City

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Pool A — Solomon Smouse Jr., fr., Brighton; Pool B — Nicholas Vasquez, fr., Adams City; 113 pounds: Pool A — Jaime Oliveras, sr., Northglenn/Chris Moreno, soph., Thornton; Pool B — RUDY CORTEZ, SR., RANGEVIEW/Vincent Klabon, soph., Prairie View; 120 pounds: Pool A — None; Pool B — James Davis, sr., Adams City; 126 pounds: Pool A — None; Pool B — Max Bejerano, jr., Prairie View; 132 pounds: Pool A — None; Pool B — Alex Bovenzi, sr., Prairie View; 138 pounds: Pool A — Zack Zuniga, soph., Thornton; Pool B — None; 145 pounds: Pool A — None; Pool B — D’Angelo Galvan, jr., Prairie View; 152 pounds: Pool A — HUSTON RENDELL, JR., VISTA PEAK; Pool B — MAURICIO GONZALEZ, SR., AURORA CENTRAL; 160 pounds: Pool A — Erik Bruning, sr., Thornton; Pool B — GREG BROOKS, FR., RANGEVIEW; 170 pounds: Pool A — Thornton; Pool B — Cy Renney, soph., Adams City; 182 pounds: Pool A — Levi Fry, jr., Brighton; Pool B — DARIEN DIMAS SATURNO, SR., HINKLEY; 195 pounds: Pool A — Cody Nelson, jr., Brighton; Pool B — None; 220 pounds: Pool A — DONOVAN JARMON, JR., VISTA PEAK/Elias Pineda, sr., Northglenn; Pool B — None; 285 pounds: Pool A — Diego Paredes, sr., Thornton; Pool B — MARTIN RENTERIA, JR., HINKLEY

HONORABLE MENTION

132 pounds: Pool B — ROMEO CORTEZ, JR., RANGEVIEW; 182 pounds: Pool B — CRISTIAN CHE, JR., AURORA CENTRAL