AURORA | Selections from Regis Jesuit as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League teams for the 2019-20 wrestling season as selected by league coaches:

2019-20 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Chandler Roberts, Ponderosa; 113 pounds: Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 120 pounds: Justin Kelchen, Douglas County; 126 pounds: Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 132 pounds: Jaron Mahler, Ponderosa; 138 pounds: Ivan Morris, Douglas County; 145 pounds: ANTONIO SEGURA, REGIS JESUIT; 152 pounds: Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 160 pounds: ZION TAYLOR, REGIS JESUIT; 170 pounds: Ian Sepan, Castle View; 182 pounds: Corbin Zimmer, Castle View; 195 pounds: Geoff Freeman, Chaparral; 220 pounds: Kyle Hanson, Highlands Ranch; 285 pounds: Tyler Doyle, ThunderRidge

Wrestling of the Year: Antonio Segura, Regis Jesuit. Coach of the Year: Gary Hartman, Douglas County

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Nick Vicic, ThunderRidge; 113 pounds: Kyler Pilgrim, ThunderRidge; 120 pounds: Elias Wince, Ponderosa; 126 pounds: Max Black, Douglas County; 132 pounds: Jeremiah Sistek, Chaparral; 138 pounds: Aidan Lenz, Ponderosa; 145 pounds: Traevin Osborn, Ponderosa; 152 pounds: Aidan Weaver, Mountain Vista; 160 pounds: Adam Holton, Mountain Vista; 170 pounds: Josh Smith, Legend/Kayden Johnson, Ponderosa; 182 pounds: ZAVIER CARROLL, REGIS JESUIT; 195 pounds: Brock Schilling, ThunderRidge; 220 pounds: Tyson Lambert, ThunderRidge; 285 pounds: Jonah Rubadue, Chaparral