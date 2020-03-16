AURORA | All-Centennial League first and second team selections for the 2019-20 wrestling season as voted on by league coaches. Note: wrestlers nominated by coaches had to be nominated at weight they competed at for regional tournaments and had to wrestle at that weight more than once during the league season:

2019-20 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Frankie Sanchez Jr., jr., Grandview & Derek Glenn Jr., soph., Cherokee Trail; 113 pounds: Alias Quinones, jr., Eaglecrest; 120 pounds: Caeleb Knoll, sr., Eaglecrest & Noah Linares, soph., Mullen; 126 pounds: Carsen Trujillo, jr., Arapahoe; 132 pounds: Max Franz, sr., Cherry Creek; 138 pounds: Jorge Felix, sr., Cherokee Trail; 145 pounds: Austin Luhring, jr., Cherry Creek; 152 pounds: John Sumner, sr., Mullen; 160 pounds: Connor Davis, sr., Cherokee Trail; 170 pounds: Hunter Gray-White, jr., Cherry Creek; 182 pounds: TJ LaFrancis, jr., Arapahoe; 195 pounds: Austin Jandik, sr., Cherokee Trail; 220 pounds: Sam Hart, jr., Cherokee Trail; 285 pounds: Julian Williams, sr., Cherokee Trail

Lower weight wrestler of the year: Derek Glenn Jr., Cherokee Trail. Upper weight wrestler of the year: Sam Hart, Cherokee Trail. Lower weight newcomer(s) of the year: Sonny Quintana, Grandview & Kory Anderson, Eaglecrest. Upper weight newcomer of the year: Julian Williams, Cherokee Trail. Coach of the Year: Jeff Buck, Cherokee Trail

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin, fr., Eaglecrest; 113 pounds: Sean Arnett, fr., Grandview; 120 pounds: Rolo Nono, jr., Grandview; 126 pounds: Sonny Quintana, soph., Grandview & Mark Troni, soph., Mullen; 132 pounds: Alex Santillan, sr., Grandview; 138 pounds: Kyle Maccagnan, jr., Eaglecrest; 145 pounds: Ryan Hensley, soph., Overland; 152 pounds: Brock LaBonde, sr., Cherokee Trail; 160 pounds: Cole Nading, sr., Mullen; 170 pounds: Matthew Buck, soph., Cherokee Trail; 182 pounds: Joe Renner, sr., Grandview; 195 pounds: Obie Sanni, sr., Smoky Hill; 220 pounds: Ian Tullos, sr., Cherry Creek; 285 pounds: Alex Angeles, jr., Smoky Hill