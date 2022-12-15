The Vista PEAK boys wrestling team welcomed in a slew of teams from multiple classifications (including four others from Aurora) for the seventh annual Bison Invitational Dec. 10 and finished second.

Coach David Benedict’s Bison had the 190-pound champion in Ezekiel Taylor — who edged Rangeview’s Greg Brooks 10-9 in a battle of returning state qualifiers and highly-ranked wrestlers — and a total of seven top-four placers to finish only behind Northglenn.

Rangeview had two champions in 165-pounder Bennett Closset and heavyweight Carlos Martinez that helped in a fourth-place finish, while eighth-place Cherokee Trail (a split squad with the rest of the team in California) placed four.

Ninth-place Smoky Hill had the 138-pound winner in Jacob Castellano and four other placers, while 10th-place Overland had just two placers, but both made the finals in 144-pound champion Eric Kelly and 150-pound runner-up James Rada Scales.

2022 VISTA PEAK BISON BOYS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Dec. 10 at Vista PEAK Prep

Team scores: 1. Northglenn 163 points; 2. VISTA PEAK 130.5; 3. Frederick 124; 4. RANGEVIEW 94.5; 5. Lutheran 87.5; 6. Thornton 82.5; 7. Harrison 75; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 64; 9. SMOKY HILL 60; 10. OVERLAND 57; 11. Sheridan 50; 12. Denver West 45; 13. Ellicott 39

PLACING MATCHES INVOLVING AURORA WRESTLERS

Championship matches

138 pounds: JACOB CASTELLANO (SMOKY HILL) maj. dec. Chris Cordova (Sheridan), 10-1

144 pounds: ERIC KELLY (OVERLAND) maj. dec. Rick Ramirez (Northglenn), 14-1

150 pounds: Jedrek Howarth (Ellicott) dec. JAMES RADA SCALES (OVERLAND), 6-2

165 pounds: BENNETT CLOSSET (RANGEVIEW) pinned Adrian Casillas (Frederick), 3:35

190 pounds: EZEKIEL TAYLOR (VISTA PEAK) dec. GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW), 10-9

215 pounds: CARLOS MARTINEZ (RANGEVIEW) pinned OSCAR VALDEZ (VISTA PEAK), 2:46

Third-place matches

106 pounds: ADRIAN PACHECO (VISTA PEAK) pinned Zach Lagrani (Lutheran), 2:47

132 pounds: NATHAN MAESTAS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) won by forfeit over JAQOAH YOUNGER (CHEROKEE TRAIL)

138 pounds: ZACH MAJERNIK (SMOKY HILL) pinned CALEB MAEZ (RANGEVIEW), 0:53

144 pounds: Ricardo Moreno (Frederick) dec. TYTUS HETTICH (VISTA PEAK), 8-1

150 pounds: OWEN ASPEY (CHEROKEE TRAIL) maj. dec. Vince Fernandez (Sheridan), 11-2

157 pounds: Sebastian Martinez (Lutheran) pinned ZACHARY VOLTURA (VISTA PEAK), 4:28

165 pounds: ANEESH INDURKI (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned ELVIN FIALOS (SMOKY HILL), 0:28

175 pounds: ZACH BROPHY (SMOKY HILL) dec. Alex Fernandez (Sheridan), 4-1

190 pounds: ELIJAH VILLEGAS (SMOKY HILL) pinned Alexis Marcial (Denver West), 2:03

215 pounds: Michael Norris (Harrison) pinned Caden Robida (Northglenn), 2:46

285 pounds: JOSEPH MAES (VISTA PEAK) pinned GYO RUBIO (VISTA PEAK), 2:29