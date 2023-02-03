AURORA | City teams and individual rankings for boys through Week 8 of the 2022-23 wrestling season by Tim Yount of On The Mat (email [email protected] to subscribe for full boys and girls rankings in all classifications):
AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2022-23 WEEK 8 BOYS RANKINGS
Teams: 5A — No. 9 Eaglecrest; No. 10 Grandview
106 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Adonias Cantu, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 13. Dashawn Jenkins, soph. (Smoky Hill)
113 pounds: 5A — No. 10 Jay Everhart, jr. (Cherokee Trail)
120 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Ethan Diaz, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 13 Donavon Delbridge, fr. (Grandview)
126 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Nehemiah Quintana, jr. (Grandview); No. 8 Alijah Gabaldon, soph. (Eaglecrest);
132 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Garrett Reece, soph. (Regis Jesuit); No. 9 Gunner Lopez, fr. (Grandview); No. 11 Chance Matthews, soph. (Cherokee Trail)
138 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Jonathan Montes Gonzales, fr. (Grandview); No. 11 Daniel Lantz, jr. (Regis Jesuit)
157 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Thayne Lundy, jr. (Eaglecrest)
165 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Charlie Herting, soph. (Grandview)
175 pounds: 5A — No. 12 LaDainian Gordon, sr. (Eaglecrest)
190 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Maxwell Kibbee, sr. (Grandview); No. 5 Greg Brooks, sr. (Rangeview); No. 12 Ellis Williams, sr. (Cherokee Trail); 4A — No. 2 Ezekiel Taylor, sr. (Vista PEAK)
215 pounds: 5A — No. 8 Dalton Leivian, jr. (Eaglecrest); 4A — No. 2 Oscar Valdez, sr. (Vista PEAK)
285 pounds: 5A — No. 2 Dirk Morley, sr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 7 Cayden Bird, sr. (Grandview)