AURORA | City teams and individual rankings for boys through Week 8 of the 2022-23 wrestling season by Tim Yount of On The Mat

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Aurora Prep Sentinel

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2022-23 WEEK 8 BOYS RANKINGS

Teams: 5A — No. 9 Eaglecrest; No. 10 Grandview

106 pounds: 5A — No. 4 Adonias Cantu, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 13. Dashawn Jenkins, soph. (Smoky Hill)

113 pounds: 5A — No. 10 Jay Everhart, jr. (Cherokee Trail)

120 pounds: 5A — No. 3 Ethan Diaz, jr. (Eaglecrest); No. 13 Donavon Delbridge, fr. (Grandview)

126 pounds: 5A — No. 7 Nehemiah Quintana, jr. (Grandview); No. 8 Alijah Gabaldon, soph. (Eaglecrest);