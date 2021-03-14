PUEBLO | At a state wrestling tournament unlike any other, Donovan Jarmon made history for the Vista PEAK boys program Saturday.

The Vista PEAK senior had his hand raised in his final prep match after his win by fall over Central Grand Junction’s Javian Hernandez in the Class 4A 220-pound third-place match at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.

Jarmon’s victory jumped him over the fourth-place finish by 195-pounder Jayden Smith at the 2017-18 4A state tournament for the highest result for coach David Benedict’s program.

In his second state tournament appearance, Jarmon finished 3-1 with two wins by fall and a decision, which put his final record at 21-2. His only two losses of the season came to the two wrestlers who squared off for the state championship: to Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley — the eventual state champion — in the Region 4 title match and Broomfield’s Morgen Watt in the state quarterfinals.

The Jarmon family comes away with two state places in a three-day span, as Jarmon’s sister Delaney finished sixth at 215 pounds at the girls state tournament Thursday (girls state results, here).

Donovan Jarmon will trade his singlet in for shoulder pads coming up as he will try to help the Vista PEAK football team win a state football championship this spring.

