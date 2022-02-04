AURORA | On a unique night, the main event the Grandview and Cherokee Trail boys wrestling teams was good to the last match Thursday night.

To not lose any matches due to weather cancellations earlier in the week, the Wolves and Cougars faced Overland and Smoky Hill, respectively, to open the night and then turned around to newer their neighborhood rivalry with a Centennial League clash under a single spotlight.

With the gym whipped into a frenzy, the result of the dual rested on the outcome of the 285-pound matchup between Grandview’s Angelo Falise and Cherokee Trail’s Kobe Euell, who each were ranked in the Class 5A top 10 at their weight according to On The Mat. The Cougars trailed by two points, so any win by Euell would have won the dual, but Falise sealed it for the Wolves with a pin in the late stages of the second period.

Rhett Herman (120 pounds), Sonny Quintana (145) and Maxwell Kibbee (195) earned pin points for coach Ryan Budd’s Grandview team — ranked No. 7 in 5A — which captured eight of the 14 matches.

Coah Jeff Buck’s Cherokee Trail team — which got in position to possibly win when Nate Gaye earned a pin at 220 pounds — opened the match with wins by fall from Jay Everhart (106) and Chancellor Matthews (113) also got pin points from Ellis Williams at 182.

Grandview finishes up its Centennial League schedule with a 7 p.m. home match against Mullen Friday.

GRANDVIEW 38, CHEROKEE TRAIL 30

106 pounds: Jay Everhart (Cherokee Trail) pinned Hunter Bonin (Grandview), 1:54; 113 pounds: Chancellor Matthews (Cherokee Trail) pinned Brady Dean (Grandview), 0:51; 120 pounds: Rhett Herman (Grandview) pinned Landon Eckenroth (Cherokee Trail), 5:00; 126 pounds: Derek Glenn Jr. (Cherokee Trail) dec. Sean Arnett (Grandview), 5-1; 132 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana (Grandview) dec. Jason Maestas (Cherokee Trail), 10-3; 138 pounds: Gabriel Lasley (Grandview) maj. dec. Brayden Smith (Cherokee Trail), 14-6; 145 pounds: Sonny Quintana (Grandview) pinned Kyle Schumann (Cherokee Trail), 3:42; 152 pounds: Andrew Sarro (Grandview) dec. Finn O’Riley (Cherokee Trail), 4-2; 160 pounds: Matthew Buck (Cherokee Trail) dec. Charlie Herting (Grandview), 12-5; 170 pounds: Josh Allen (Grandview) maj. dec. Zach Fish (Cherokee Trail), 14-2; 182 pounds: Ellis Williams (Cherokee Trail) pinned Talen Rice (Grandview), 4:26; 195 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee (Grandview) pinned Yousef Zuraigat (Cherokee Trail), 0:26; 220 pounds: Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail) pinned Brody Robinson (Grandview), 1:14; 285 pounds: Angelo Falise (Grandview) pinned Kobe Euell (Cherokee Trail), 3:30