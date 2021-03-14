PUEBLO | Eaglecrest senior Kory Anderson finished without a win Saturday at the Class 5A state tournament, but ended up with a coveted spot on the medal podium.

Anderson went 0-3 at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo, yet finished with a sixth-place result at 132 pounds after a tight 8-5 defeat to Monarch’s Matthew Fasbender — who he met a week earlier in a regional championship match — that ended his season with an 18-4 record.

Coach Javier Quintana’s Eaglecrest team missed the first few weeks of the season due to quarantine, however it didn’t stop Anderson from going on an undefeated tear during the regular season and entering the Region 4 tournament as the top seed. He came into the state tournament as a No. 2 seed after a 7-5 loss to Fasbender.

While Anderson didn’t face either 132-pound state champion Armando Garcia of Denver East or runner-up Murphy Menke of Ponderosa, his three losses came to the three wrestlers who finished directly above him on the medial podium (third-place finisher Josiah Parsons of Pomona, fourth-place finisher Joey Airola of Fairview and Fasbender).

His ticket to the placing round came with help from a bye in the consolation round, which came when Adams City’s Jace Long — who On The Mat forecasted to place fifth — failed to make weight for the tournament.

As Eaglecrest’s only state qualifier, Anderson got the program back on the medal podium for the first time since 2019, when Tyler Maccagnan placed third at 152 pounds, Micah Sterling took fourth at 195 pounds and Osman Yigit Topuz finished fifth at 220 pounds.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports