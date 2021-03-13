PUEBLO | Final team scores and full placing match results from the 2021 Class 5A boys wrestling state tournament and the 4A placing match involving an Aurora competitor contested on March 13, 2021, at the Southwest Motors Events Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2021 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

March 13 at Southwest Motors Events Center

Final team scores: 1. Pomona 180 points; 2. Ponderosa 159; 3. Monarch 65; 4. Chaparral 53; 5. Brighton 52.5; 6. Columbine 46; 7. Pine Creek 44; 8. Rocky Mountain 41; 9. Douglas County 38.5; 10. Poudre 36; 11. Fossil Ridge 31.5; 12. Horizon 26; 13. Thornton 24; 14. Chatfield 23; T15. REGIS JESUIT 21; T15. Denver East 21; T15. Fort Collins 21; T15. Prairie View 21; 19. ThunderRidge 20; 20. Cherry Creek 18; 21. CHEROKEE TRAIL 17.5; 22. GRANDVIEW 16; T23. Fairview 12; T23. Grand Junction 12; T25. Adams City 11; T25. Highlands Ranch 11; T27. OVERLAND 10; T27. Mountain Vista 10; T27. Valor Christian 10; T30. Fruita Monument 9; T30. Northglenn 9; T32. RANGEVIEW 8; T32. Lakewood 8; 34. Legend 7; 35. Arapahoe 6; 36. EAGLECREST 3

Championship matches

106 pounds: Ane’e Vigil (Prairie View) dec. Otto Black (Ponderosa), 7-3

113 pounds: Kenny Sailas (Brighton) dec. DEREK GLENN JR. (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1-0

120 pounds: Jakob Romero (Pomona) dec. Jeff Strickenberger (Ponderosa), 7-5

126 pounds: Elijah Olguin (Pomona) dec. Jacob Bostelman (Ponderosa), 3-0

132 pounds: Armando Garcia (Denver East) dec. Murphy Menke (Ponderosa), 9-7

138 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) pinned Aidan Lenz (Ponderosa), 3:44

145 pounds: Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) maj. dec. Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa), 13-3

152 pounds: ANTONIO SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Grayston Diblasi (Horizon), 7-4

160 pounds: Cody Ginther (Fossil Ridge) dec. Kolten Strait (Rocky Mountain), 7-3

170 pounds: Draygan Colonese (Pine Creek) pinned Traevin Osborn (Ponderosa), 1:22

182 pounds: Jacob Badger (Chatfield) dec. Matthew Kinerson (Rocky Mountain), 10-9

195 pounds: Jack Forbes (Columbine) pinned Matthew Soderborg (Cherry Creek), 1:56

220 pounds: Franklin Cruz (Pomona) maj. dec. Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton), 9-1

285 pounds: Zach Schraeder (Columbine) dec. Jonah Rubadue (Chaparral), 3-1

Third-place matches

106 pounds: FRANKIE SANCHEZ JR. (GRANDVIEW) pinned Nico Gonzalez (Northglenn), 2:06

113 pounds: Jeramiah Steele (Pomona) dec. Noah Kubala (Chaparral), 14-9

120 pounds: Emilio Trujillo-Deen (Monarch) dec. Tony Garcia Lopez (Poudre), 4-2 (OT)

126 pounds: Dillon Roman (Monarch) dec. Max Black (Douglas County), 5-2

132 pounds: Josiah Parsons (Pomona) dec. Joey Airola (Fairview), 3-1

138 pounds: Isaac Ibarra (Thornton) won by injury default over Justin Kelchen (Douglas County)

145 pounds: Kieram Thompson (Grand Junction) dec. Levi Deaguero (Adams City), 6-2

152 pounds: Randy Myers (Ponderosa) pinned Zack Zuniga (Thornton), 4:14

160 pounds: Gage Bernall (Pomona) pinned Karter Johnson (Ponderosa), 4:46

170 pounds: Jacob Judd (Pomona) dec. Elijah Hamilton (Valor Christian), 2-1

182 pounds: Jace Graves (Pine Creek) dec. Dillon Parker (Fossil Ridge), 7-4

195 pounds: Sage Harrison (Poudre) dec. Haegun Hoffschneider (Ponderosa), 4-2

220 pounds: Geoffrey Freeman (Chaparral) maj. dec. Kyle Hanson (Highlands Ranch), 12-3

285 pounds: Cade Whish (Fort Collins) pinned Ryan Aguiar (Douglas County), 1:32

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds: Mark Cardenas (Pomona) maj. dec. Isaiah Sisneros (Lakewood), 10-0

113 pounds: Banks Norby (Poudre) dec. Carsen Trujillo (Arapahoe), 4-3

120 pounds: Nic Vicic (ThunderRidge) dec. Jerry Gallegos (Lakewood), 12-6

126 pounds: Kegan Swain (Chaparral) pinned Tyler Archuleta (Fruita Monument), 5:33

132 pounds: Matthew Fasbender (Monarch) dec. KORY ANDERSON (EAGLECREST), 8-5

138 pounds: Travis Guzman (Horizon) dec. Deklyn Miller (Fort Collins), 1-0

145 pounds: Aiden Cartwright (Mountain Vista) won by forfeit over Ivan Morris (Douglas County)

152 pounds: DJ Rock (Brighton) pinned Presley Pilgrim (ThunderRidge), 1:33

160 pounds: RYAN HENSLEY (OVERLAND) pinned Mickael Byers (Pine Creek), 5:14

170 pounds: Cole Carlucci (Monarch) maj. dec. Saje Camirand (Poudre), 8-0

182 pounds: GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW) pinned Roman Cruz (Pomona), 3:13

195 pounds: Justin Cullen (Pomona) dec. Kordell Culane (Rocky Mountain), 8-3

220 pounds: Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge) dec. Espin Hernandez (Fruita Monument), 7-5 (OT)

285 pounds: Jose Rosales (Pomona) pinned Luke Sandy (Legend), 3:46

CLASS 4A

Third-place match

220 pounds: DONOVAN JARMON (VISTA PEAK) pinned Javian Hernandez (Central Grand Junction), 1:22