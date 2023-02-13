AURORA | A list of Aurora’s qualifiers for the Class 5A and 4A boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver with regional places:

AURORA CENTRAL (2)

157 pounds: Juan Cooper, sr. (22-11), 4A Region 2 4th place, won wrestle back

165 pounds: Van Nawl, sr. (13-5), 4A Region 2 4th place

CHEROKEE TRAIL (6)

113 pounds: Jay Everhart, soph. (30-8), 5A Region 2 3rd place

126 pounds: Nate Jackson, sr. (23-15), 5A Region 2 5th place, won wrestle back

132 pounds: Chance Matthews, soph. (8-11), 5A Region 2 4th place

150 pounds: William Collins, sr. (21-11), 5A Region 2 4th place

165 pounds: Kyle Stevens, jr. (30-14), 5A Region 2 4th place, won wrestle back

175 pounds: Ellis Williams, sr. (30-10), 5A Region 2 champion

EAGLECREST (6)

106 pounds: Adonias Cantu, jr. (36-8), 5A Region 4 2nd place

120 pounds: Ethan Diaz, jr. (32-6), 5A Region 4 2nd place

126 pounds: Alijah Gabaldon, soph. (24-4), 5A Region 4 champion

157 pounds: Thayne Lundy, jr. (37-10), 5A Region 4 3rd place

175 pounds: LaDainian Gordon, sr. (30-11), 5A Region 4 2nd place

215 pounds: Dalton Leivian, jr. (33-11), 5A Region 4 2nd place

GRANDVIEW (8)

113 pounds: Rhett Herman, sr. (29-16), 5A Region 3 3rd place

126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana, jr. (35-9), 5A Region 3 champion

132 pounds: Gunner Lopez, fr. (34-12), 5A Region 3 2nd place

138 pounds: Jonathan Montes Gonzales, fr. (34-7), 5A Region 3 champion

165 pounds: Charlie Herting, soph. (38-8), 5A Region 3 2nd place

175 pounds: Dylan McMahon, jr. (25-17), 5A Region 3 4th place

190 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee, sr. (32-5), 5A Region 3 champion

285 pounds: Cayden Bird, sr. (29-14), 5A Region 3 3rd place

OVERLAND (1)

150 pounds: James Rada Scales, jr. (22-17), 5A Region 4 4th place

RANGEVIEW (1)

190 pounds: Greg Brooks, sr. (30-1), 5A Region 2 champion

REGIS JESUIT (5)

120 pounds: Richard Avila, fr. (19-10), 5A Region 3 2nd place

126 pounds: Connor Mohr, jr. (15-10), 5A Region 3 3rd place

132 pounds: Garrett Reece, soph. (40-3), 5A Region 3 champion

150 pounds: Ryan Curran, jr. (25-13), 5A Region 3 3rd place

285 pounds: Dirk Morley, sr. (39-6), 5A Region 3 champion

SMOKY HILL (2)

106 pounds: Dashawn Jenkins, soph. (18-4), 5A Region 2 4th place

157 pounds: Zach Brophy, jr. (28-15), 5A Region 2 4th place, won wrestle back

VISTA PEAK (3)

113 pounds: Ian Bacon, fr. (23-13), 4A Region 2 champion

190 pounds: Ezekiel Taylor, sr. (36-4), 4A Region 2 champion

215 pounds: Oscar Valdez, sr. (33-7), 4A Region 2 champion