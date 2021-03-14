PUEBLO | Individual results for each of the nine Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A/4A state wrestling tournaments on March 13, 2021, at the Southwest Motors Events Center:

CLASS 5A

106 POUNDS

FRANKIE SANCHEZ JR., SR., GRANDVIEW (3-1, 20-1 SEASON, 3RD PLACE): Quarterfinal — won 7-5 decision over Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido; Semifinal — lost 15-7 major decision to Ponderosa’s Otto Black; Consolation semifinal — won by fall in 2:58 over Pomona’s Mark Cardenas; Third-place match — won by fall in 2:06 over Northglenn’s Nico Gonzalez

113 POUNDS

DEREK GLENN JR., JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (2-1, 21-2 SEASON, 2ND PLACE): Quarterfinal — won by 16-1 tech. fall over Chatfield’s Brody Morret; Semifinal — won 6-3 decision over Pomona’s Jeramiah Steele; Championship — lost 1-0 decision to Kenny Sailas (Brighton)

132 POUNDS

KORY ANDERSON, SR., EAGLECREST (0-3, 18-4 SEASON, 6TH PLACE): Quarterfinal — lost 16-0 technical fall to Pomona’s Josiah Parsons; 1st round consolation — Bye; Consolation semifinals — lost 15-3 major decision to Fairview’s Joey Airola; Fifth-place match — lost 8-5 decision to Monarch’s Matthew Fasbender

145 POUNDS

ROMEO CORTEZ, SR., RANGEVIEW (0-2, 10-5 SEASON): Quarterfinal — lost by fall in 0:51 to Pomona’s Daniel Cardenas; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 2:28 to Mountain Vista’s Aden Cartwright

152 POUNDS

ANTONIO SEGURA, SR., REGIS JESUIT (3-0, 23-0 SEASON, STATE CHAMPION): Quarterfinal — won 6-5 decision over Thornton’s Zack Zuniga; Semifinal — won 11-3 major decision over ThunderRidge’s Presley Pilgrim; Championship — won 7-4 decision over Horizon’s Grayston Diblasi

160 POUNDS

RYAN HENSLEY, JR., OVERLAND (2-2, 15-4 SEASON, 5TH PLACE): Quarterfinal — lost 16-1 tech. fall to Pomona’s Gage Bernall; 1st round consolation — won by fall in 3:44 over Thornton’s DeShon Gallegos; Consolation semifinal — lost 8-2 decision to Ponderosa’s Karter Johnson; Fifth-place match — won by fall in 5:14 over Pine Creek’s Mickael Byers

182 POUNDS

GREG BROOKS, SOPH., RANGEVIEW (2-2, 14-3 SEASON, 5TH PLACE): Quarterfinal — lost by fall in 4:37 to Chatfield’s Jacob Badger; 1st round consolation — won 10-7 decision over Brighton’s Levi Fry; Consolation semifinal — lost 6-3 decision to Fossil Ridge’s Dillon Parker; Fifth-place match — won by fall in 3:13 over Pomona’s Roman Cruz

195 POUNDS

GABE JOHNSON, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 12-7 SEASON): Quarterfinal — lost by fall in 1:05 to Columbine’s Jack Forbes; 1st round consolation — lost by fall in 2:40 to Ponderosa’s Haegun Hoffschneider

CLASS 4A

220 POUNDS

DONOVAN JARMON, SR., VISTA PEAK (3-1, 21-2 season, 3rd place): Quarterfinal — lost 10-6 decision to Broomfield’s Morgen Watt; 1st round consolation — won by pin in 2:01 over Thompson Valley’s Taylor Graff; Consolation semifinal — won 5-4 decision over Montrose’s Dmarion Lopez; Third-place match — won by fall in 1:22 over Central Grand Junction’s Javian Hernandez