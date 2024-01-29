LITTLETON | Team scores and placing match results for the Centennial League Championship boys wrestling tournament on Jan. 27, 2024, at Arapahoe High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2024 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP BOYS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
Jan. 27 at Arapahoe H.S.
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 226 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 219; 3. Mullen 191.5; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 183.5; 5. Arapahoe 108; 6. Cherry Creek 98; 7. OVERLAND 75; 8. SMOKY HILL 65.5
Championship matches
106 pounds: COOPER MATHEWS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Marek Mangers (Arapahoe), 2:43; 113 pounds: ADONIAS CANTU (EAGLECREST) dec. JR ORTEGA (GRANDVIEW), 3-2; 120 pounds: Dale O’Blea (Mullen) tech. fall ETHAN DIAZ (EAGLECREST), 15-0; 126 pounds: ALIJAH GABALDON (EAGLECREST) pinned JAY EVERHART (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:40; 132 pounds: NEHEMIAH QUINTANA (GRANDVIEW) pinned DAMIAN PAYAN (EAGLECREST), 0:35; 138 pounds: Gilbert Antillon (Mullen) dec. GABRIEL RESENDEZ (GRANDVIEW), 4-2; 144 pounds: ERIC KELLY (OVERLAND) dec. RYAN EVERHART (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 9-6; 150 pounds: JONATHAN MONTES GONZALES (GRANDVIEW) pinned Cooper Loth (Mullen), 3:37; 157 pounds: Isaak Chavez (Mullen) pinned Cash Callas (Arapahoe), 3:28; 165 pounds: CHARLIE HERTING (GRANDVIEW) maj. dec. KYLE STEVENS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 14-4; 175 pounds: THAYNE LUNDY (EAGLECREST) pinned ZACHARY BROPHY (SMOKY HILL), 5:29; 190 pounds: DALTON LEIVIAN (EAGLECREST) pinned Oliver Scelza (Mullen), 6:00; 215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) pinned Amani Fuque (Mullen), 1:30; 285 pounds: LELAND DAY (GRANDVIEW) pinned Ben Brown (Arapahoe), 2:49
Second-place wrestlebacks
106 pounds: DASHAWN JENKINS (SMOKY HILL) dec. Marek Mangers (Arapahoe), 6-4; 138 pounds: GABRIEL RESENDEZ (GRANDVIEW) dec. OSCAR HINOJOS (EAGLECREST), 8-4; 157 pounds: Cash Callas (Arapahoe) pinned SCOTT STEVENS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4:02; 165 pounds: Christopher Smith (Mullen) dec. KYLE STEVENS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 8-4; 175 pounds: MICHAEL COLLINS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) over ZACHARY BROPHY (SMOKY HILL), forfeit; 215 pounds: Amani Fuque (Mullen) maj. dec. Matthew Redfearn (Arapahoe), 9-0; 285 pounds: Champion Dyes (Mullen) pinned Ben Brown (Arapahoe), 2:05
Third-place matches
106 pounds: DASHAWN JENKINS (SMOKY HILL) dec. BLAKE SADDLER (EAGLECREST), 7-3; 113 pounds: Antonio Herrera (Mullen) pinned Luke Robinette (Arapahoe), 2:04; 120 pounds: JAQOAH YOUNGER (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. GRAESON STREIT (GRANDVIEW), 8-4; 126 pounds: BRAXTON WIDRIKIS (GRANDVIEW) pinned JOVANI GALVAN (SMOKY HILL), 3:51; 132 pounds: NATHAN MAESTAS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Daniel Dikovitskiy (Cherry Creek), 2:34; 138 pounds: OSCAR HINOJOS (EAGLECREST) maj. dec. Cole Rechsteiner (Arapahoe), 11-3; 144 pounds: ETHAN MAUGHAN (EAGLECREST) dec. DAVID MCCURDY (GRANDVIEW), 6-1; 150 pounds: COLE TENNANT (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. BRITTON MATEJOVSKY (EAGLECREST), 6-4; 157 pounds: SCOTT STEVENS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned Matthew Luhring (Cherry Creek), 3:30; 165 pounds: Christopher Smith (Mullen) dec. GABE RANGEL (EAGLECREST), 7-3; 175 pounds: MICHAEL COLLINS (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Evstevan Loya (Mullen), 9-3; 190 pounds: JARRIUS WARD (OVERLAND) pinned MATEO GARREFFA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4:37; 215 pounds: Matthew Redfearn (Arapahoe) dec. OZ NOWICK (GRANDVIEW), 4-3; 285 pounds: Champion Dyes (Mullen) pinned RILEY NEUMEYER (EAGLECREST), 1:23
Fifth-place matches
106 pounds: KYLE MENUEZ (GRANDVIEW) pinned MATIN IRGITOV (OVERLAND), 2:47; 113 pounds: CHARLIE RIDER (CHEROKEE TRAIL) maj. dec. JAMES WETHINGTON (OVERLAND), 12-0; 120 pounds: Nicholas Pisciotta (Cherry Creek) pinned HUNTER MEREDITH (SMOKY HILL), 3:12; 126 pounds: EJ Hallberg (Cherry Creek) pinned VICTOR CARRASCO (OVERLAND), 2:08; 132 pounds: APURVA ADHIKARI (OVERLAND) pinned Hassan Safieddine (Arapahoe), 3:40; 138 pounds: ASADBEK MANSUROV (OVERLAND) maj. dec. Adam Campbell (Cherry Creek), 10-1; 144 pounds: Xzavier Tixier (Cherry Creek) dec. ZACHARY MAJERNIK (SMOKY HILL), 17-11; 150 pounds: Altan Sahin (Cherry Creek) pinned KEVIN MARTINEZ-TORRES (OVERLAND), 3:34; 157 pounds: RYLAN ANDRADE (GRANDVIEW) dec. ELVIN FIALLOS (SMOKY HILL), 8-2; 165 pounds: Keaton Schoonover (Cherry Creek) pinned Senet Adams (Arapahoe), 4:49; 175 pounds: DYLAN MCMAHON (GRANDVIEW) over Henderson Cabell (Cherry Creek) medical forfeit; 190 pounds: PRESTON BAKER (GRANDVIEW) maj. dec. Jack Forsythe (Arapahoe), 16-7; 215 pounds: BRADEN CONROY (EAGLECREST) pinned FRANCISCO BARRERA HERNANDEZ (OVERLAND), 2:32; 285 pounds: AMET KAYAYEV (CHEROKEE TRAIL) over NICHOLAS SILVA (SMOKY HILL), forfeit