CENTENNIAL | Team scores and placing match results for the 2024 Armando Rodriguez Tournament of Champions boys wrestling tournament contested on Jan. 12-13, 2024, at Eaglecrest High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
2024 ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST A 238 points; 2. Pueblo County 214.5; 3. Broomfield 180.5; 4. Fort Lupton 167; 5. Central Grand Junction 165; 6. Discovery Canyon 145.5; 7. Jefferson 138; 8. Rocky Mountain 133.5; 9. Chaparral 128; 10. Lewis-Palmer 122; 11. Fossil Ridge 114.5; 12. ThunderRidge 108; 13. Mountain Vista 104.5; 14. Greeley West 101.5; T15. Bear Creek 98.5; T15. Mountain View 98,5; 17. Northglenn 90; 18. Vista Ridge 85; 19. Denver North 84; 20. Castle View 81; 21. OVERLAND 79; 22. Lutheran 73.5; 23. Fairview 68; 24. EAGLECREST B 59; 25. Englewood 58; 26. VISTA PEAK PREP 49.5; 27. Las Animas 46.5; 28. SKyview 44; 29. SMOKY HILL 37; 30. Northfield 36; 31. Liberty 33; 32. Highlands Ranch 32; 33. George Washington 27.5; 34. AURORA CENTRAL 8
Championship matches
106 pounds: August Soto (Broomfield) maj. dec. Cameron Vallejos-Meredith (Denver North), 10-2; 113 pounds: ADONIAS CANTU (EAGLECREST) pinned Enrique Soto (Jefferson), 5:58; 120 pounds: Cody Tanner (Broomfield) dec. Chad Teters (Chaparral), 6-3; 126 pounds: David Estrada (Bear Creek) dec. Julian Chavez (Greeley West), 4-2;
132 pounds: Thomas Velasquez (Pueblo County) pinned Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson), 2:51;
138 pounds: D’Mitri Garza-Alarcon (Fort Lutpon) pinned Kaemon Cobb (Rocky Mountain), 0:31; 144 pounds: Tony Macaluso (Pueblo County dec. Kaden Ontiveros (Castle View), 5-1; 150 pounds: Hassin Maynes (Central G.J.) pinned Manny Lopez (Broomfield), 1:10; 157 pounds: Wesley Coddington (Vista Ridge) pinned Tristan Gilbert (Mountain View), 3:54; 165 pounds: GABE RANGEL (EAGLECREST) pinned Bodie Sukie (Discovery Canyon), 5:30; 175 pounds: THAYNE LUNDY (EAGLECREST) dec. Christopher Galicia (Fort Lupton), 5-3; 190 pounds: Connor Jacquot (Fossil Ridge) pinned CAIN GUTIERREZ (EAGLECREST B), 0:55; 215 pounds: Jayce Prante (Englewood) pinned Cody Netherton (Las Animas), 3:26; 285 pounds: Mars Soto (Broomfield) dec. Jude Suhajda (Discovery Canyon), 4-2
Third-place matches
106 pounds: Brahm Kreb (Discovery Canyon) tech. fall BLAKE SADDLER (EAGLECREST), 17-2; 113 pounds: JohnPaul Espinoza (Central G.J.) maj. dec. Brogan Bartholomew (Pueblo Country), 11-1; 120 pounds: ETHAN DIAZ (EAGLECREST) maj. dec. Johnny Escalera (Northglenn), 16-5; 126 pounds: Samuel Rosales (Jefferson) maj. dec. Tristan Gauvin (Fossil Ridge), 15-1; 132 pounds: Josiah Gonzales (Fort Lupton) pinned William Dean (Central G.J.), 2:31; 138 pounds: Joseph Salazar (Jefferson) dec. Caiden Beagley (Lewis-Palmer), 7-0; 144 pounds: Dominic Cordray (Chaparral) pinned Griffen Langer (Mountain Vista), 4:40; 150 pounds: Chase Bell (Chaparral) maj. dec. ERIC KELLY (OVERLAND), 15-3; 157 pounds: Kaidyn Taylor (Fort Lupton) dec. Vincent Sanchez-Vasquez (Pueblo County), 8-4; 165 pounds: Lincoln Feagans (Lutheran) pinned Charlie Rohlf (Mountain Vista), 1:56; 175 pounds: Sloan Schilling (ThunderRidge) dec. Miles Brugger (Northglenn), 7-2; 190 pounds: JARRIUS WARD (OVERLAND) def. DALTON LEIVIAN (EAGLECREST), injury time; 215 pounds: Sam Benton (Fairview) dec. Caius Calderon (Lewis-Palmer), 5-0; 285 pounds: Jack Stangier (Pueblo County) pinned Jacob Sullivan (Vista Ridge), 3:29
Fifth-place matches
106 pounds: Andrew Pedregon (Skyview) dec. Eden Cobos Ortega (Lewis-Palmer), 17-10; 113 pounds: Colin MacInnes (Castle View) pinned Ethan Brown (Broomfield), 4:24; 120 pounds: Wyatt Faris (Pueblo County) dec. IAN BACON (VISTA PEAK PREP), 9-7; 126 pounds: David Lundy (Lewis-Palmer) won by forfeit over Diego Sirio (Mountain View); 132 pounds: Tristan Clemen (Chaparral) dec. Coleden Lucero (Mountain View), 4-1; 138 pounds: Adrian Gomez (Pueblo County) dec. OSCAR HINOJOS (EAGLECREST), 6-3;
144 pounds: Alex Husen (Fossil Ridge) dec. Kyle Pratt (Liberty), 3-0; 150 pounds: Marcelo Marquez (Greeley West) won by medical forfeit over Caden Deines (ThunderRidge); 157 pounds: Matthew Kimberly (Mountain Vista) dec. William Abrams (Broomfield), 6-4 (OT); 165 pounds: Jacob Brown (Northglenn) won by medical forfeit over Jackson Camp (Rocky Mountain); 175 pounds: Jeremy Griffith (Central G.J.) pinned Cannon Lockburner (Lewis-Palmer), 3:45; 190 pounds: Donavon Buschman (Fort Lupton) pinned Ethan Schulte (Discovery Canyon), 0:40; 215 pounds: Travis Kirk (George Washington) dec. Robert John (Vista Ridge), 3-1; 285 pounds: Zach Knowles (Central G.J.) pinned Cole Romriell (Chaparral), 3:26