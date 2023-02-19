DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2023 Class 5A and 4A boys state wrestling tournaments, which concluded on Feb. 18, 2023, at Ball Arena. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 18 at Ball Arena

Team scores: 1. Pomona 278.5 points; 2. Ponderosa 190; 3. Pine Creek 111.5; 4. Adams City 109; 5. Fruita Monument 93; 6. Brighton 69; 7. Poudre 63.5; 8. GRANDVIEW 63; 9. EAGLECREST 51; 10. Central G.J. 49; 11. REGIS JESUIT 44.5; 12. Monarch 44; 13. Prairie View 42.5; T14. Chaparral 39; T14. Legacy 39; T16. Legend 31; T16. ThunderRidge 31; 18. Castle View 26.5; 19. Rock Canyon 26; 20. Valor Christian 23; 21. Northglenn 22; T22. Fort Collins 20.5; T22. Lakewood 20.5; T24. Arvada West 20; T24. Cherry Creek 20; T26. CHEROKEE TRAIL 19; T26. Fountain-Fort Carson 19; 28. Ralston Valley 19.5; 29. Columbine 16; 30. Rocky Mountain 16; 31. RANGEVIEW 15; 32. Centaurus 14; 33. Chatfield 9; 34. Fossil Ridge 8; T35. Fairview 6; T35. Mountain Vista 6; T37. SMOKY HILL 4; T37. Douglas County 4; 39. Horizon 3; 40. Heritage 2.5; 41. Boulder 2; T42. Arapahoe 1; T42. Grand Junction 1

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE WRESTLING PLACING MATCH RESULTS

Championship matches

106 pounds: Zaidyn Quinonez (Pomona) dec. ADONIAS CANTU (EAGLECREST), 7-5

113 pounds: Ane’e Vigil (Prairie View) dec. Jaylen Burge (Ponderosa), 4-2

120 pounds: Derek Barrows (Pomona) maj. dec. DJ Wince (Ponderosa), 8-0

126 pounds: Thomas Verrette (Ponderosa) maj. dec. Mark Cardenas (Pomona), 10-1

132 pounds: Jacob Myers (Ponderosa) pinned GARRETT REECE (REGIS JESUIT), 0:35

138 pounds: Brandon Cannon (Ponderosa) dec. Jakob Romero (Pomona), 1-0

144 pounds: Kalob Ybarra (Pomona) dec. Emilio Trujillo-Dean (Monarch), 6-0

150 pounds: Vincent Cabral (Pomona) dec. Seth Deaguero (Adams City), 10-5

157 pounds: Daniel Long (Adams City) dec. Sammy Mobly (Rock Canyon), 3-1

165 pounds: Levi Deaguero (Adams City) dec. Dante Hutchings (Pomona), 3-2

175 pounds: Tyler Eise (Ponderosa) tech. fall Ian Crabtree (Castle View), 16-1

190 pounds: Quinn Funk (Legacy) pinned MAX KIBBEE (GRANDVIEW), 3:07

215 pounds: Jose Rosales (Pomona) pinned Nate King (Pine Creek), 2:47

285 pounds: Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton) pinned Adrian Arellano (Pomona), 1:42

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Griffin Rial (Pine Creek) dec. Geno Gallegos (Fruita Monument), 6-2

113 pounds: Sir Israel Pulido (Pine Creek) dec. Declan Strait (Chaparral), 3-2

120 pounds: Ryder Rhodes (Pine Creek) dec. Braaden Heinz (Brighton), 3-1

126 pounds: Lincoln Gregersen (Ralston Valley) dec. Elijah Banks (Pine Creek), 6-0

132 pounds: Billy Greenwood (Poudre) dec. Angel Serrano (Pomona), 5-1

138 pounds: Nic Vicic (ThunderRidge) dec. Will Stewart (Fruita Monument), 7-2

144 pounds: Auston Eudaly (Arvada West) pinned Maximus Gutierrez (Adams City), 3:18

150 pounds: Banks Norby (Poudre) dec. Payton Harris (Ponderosa), 4-2

157 pounds: Emmitt Munson (Pomona) maj. dec. Dylan Chelewski (Fruita Monument), 10-2

165 pounds: CHARLIE HERTING (GRANDVIEW) dec. Josh Stutzman (Rocky Mountain), 8-1

175 pounds: Maddux Najera (Pomona) pinned ELLIS WILLIAMS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 3:58

190 pounds: Westin Hoffschneider (Ponderosa) dec. GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW), 3-2

215 pounds: Jake Howell (Cherry Creek) pinned Nathan Sandy (Legend), 2:16

285 pounds: DIRK MORLEY (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Winston McBride (Valor Christian), 2-1

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds: Elijah Hernandez (Central G.J.) dec. Marcus Bekkedahl (Poudre), 6-0

113 pounds: Isaiah Sisneros (Lakewood) dec. Silas Gomez (Pomona), 4-3

120 pounds: ETHAN DIAZ (EAGLECREST) won by forfeit over Javen Villarreal (Prairie View)

126 pounds: Noah Kubala (Chaparral) pinned William Dean (Central G.J.), 2:34

132 pounds: Josiah Gallegos (Brighton) pinned GUNNER LOPEZ (GRANDVIEW), 1:29

138 pounds: Nico Bekkedahl (Poudre) dec. JONATHAN MONTES GONZALES (GRANDVIEW), 2-0 (OT)

144 pounds: Juan Diaz (Legend) pinned Orrin Mease (Fruita Monument), 2:29

150 pounds: Dominik Gendreau (Monarch) pinned Dagen Harris (Central G.J.), 2:58

157 pounds: Cam Soto (Fort Collins) dec. Brett Lamb (Poudre), 8-6 (OT)

165 pounds: Devin Hickey (Central G.J.) dec. Darrell Miller (Columbine), 4-0

175 pounds: True Tobiasson (Fruita Monument) maj. dec. Ryan Bynarowicz (Legacy), 11-3

190 pounds: Micah Ortiz (Adams City) pinned Shay Jones (Pine Creek), 2:27

215 pounds: Tatum Williams (Fruita Monument) pinned Eli Stevens (Northglenn), 4:29

285 pounds: Xavier Valentin-Bradford (Centaurus) pinned Daxton Wood (Columbine), 2:08

AURORA CLASS 4A PLACING MATCHES

Championship match

190 pounds: Bronco Hartson (Roosevelt) dec. EZEKIEL TAYLOR (VISTA PEAK), 7-0

Third-place match

215 pounds: Taylor Graff (Thompson Valley) pinned OSCAR VALDEZ (VISTA PEAK), 4:38