Individual results for each of the 34 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A and 4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2023, at Ball Arena with their record at the state tournament final season record:

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2023 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS

106 POUNDS

ADONIAS CANTU, JR., EAGLECREST (3-1, 39-9) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won 14-3 major decision over Brighton’s Ethan Mora; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Poudre’s Marcus Bekkedahl in 5:19; Semifinals — won 7-6 decision over Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos; Championship match — lost 7-5 decision to Pomona’s Zaidyn Quinonez

DASHAWN JENKINS, SOPH., SMOKY HILL (1-2, 19-6): 1st round — lost 14-0 major decision to Castle View’s Colin MacInnes; 1st round consolation — won by fall over Rocky Mountain’s Jack Durant in 4:13; 2nd round consolation — lost 9-3 decision to Poudre’s Marcus Bekkedahl

113 POUNDS

JAY EVERHART, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 31-10): 1st round — lost 14-8 decision to Chaparral’s Declan Strait; 1st round consolation — won 12-1 major decision over Mountain Range’s Gionni Alarid; 2nd round consolation — lost 17-2 technical fall to Lakewood’s Isaiah Sisneros

RHETT HERMAN, SR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 29-18): 1st round — won by fall over Lakewood’s Isaiah Sisneros in 1:17; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Poudre’s Ty Reeves in 1:41

IAN BACON, FR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (1-2, 24-15): 1st round — lost 15-2 major decision to Canon City’s Gavyn McCasland; 1st round consolation — won 9-8 decision over Coronado’s Daniel Garcia; 2nd round consolation — lost 16-1 tech. fall to Durango’s Ryan Dugan

120 POUNDS

ETHAN DIAZ, JR., EAGLECREST (3-2, 35-8) (FIFTH PLACE): 1st round — won 6-3 decision over Mountain Range’s Angelo Ramirez; Quarterfinals — won 2-1 decision over Brighton’s Braaden Heinz (Brighton); Semifinals — lost 6-4 decision to Ponderosa’s DJ Wince; Consolation semifinal — lost 5-3 decision to Pine Creek’s Ryder Rhodes; Fifth-place match — won by forfeit over Prairie View’s Javen Villarreal

RICHARD AVILA, FR., REGIS JESUIT (0-2, 19-12): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Derek Barrows in 0:45; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Lakewood’s Elijah Griego in 2:11

126 POUNDS

ALIJAH GABALDON, SOPH., EAGLECREST (2-2, 26-6): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Azaiah Ortega in 0:19; Quarterfinals — lost 12-4 major decision over Pine Creek’s Elijah Banks; 2nd round consolation — won 5-2 decision over Mountain Vista’s Blake Unruh; 3rd round consolation — lost 5-3 overtime decision to William Dean of Central of Grand Junction

NEHEMIAH QUINTANA, JR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 36-11): 1st round — won 14-3 major decision over Regis Jesuit’s Connor Mohr; Quarterfinals — lost 9-0 major decision to Ralston Valley’s Lincoln Gregersen; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-0 decision to Rocky Mountain’s Isacc Roybal

CONNOR MOHR, JR., REGIS JESUIT (0-2, 15-12): 1st round — lost 14-3 major decision to Grandview’s Nehemiah Quintana; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Prairie View’s Donovan Archuletta in 4:20

NATE JACKSON, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 23-17): 1st round — lost 6-1 decision to William Dean of Central of Grand Junction; 1st round consolation — lost 10-0 major decision to Isacc Roybal of Rocky Mountain

132 POUNDS

GARRETT REECE, SOPH., REGIS JESUIT (3-1, 43-4) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Denver East’s Alijah Paris in 3:13; Quarterfinals — won 3-0 decision over Cherokee Trail’s Chance Matthews; Semifinals — won by 17-2 technical fall over Brighton’s Josiah Gallegos; Championship match — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Jacob Myers in 0:35

GUNNER LOPEZ, FR., GRANDVIEW (3-3, 37-15) (SIXTH PLACE): 1st round — won 7-4 decision over Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta; Quarterfinals — lost 10-4 decision to Brighton’s Josiah Gallegos; 2nd round consolation — won 8-0 major decision over Boulder’s Abraham Pomeroy; 3rd round consolation — won 2-0 decision over Central of Grand Junction’s Hassin Maynes; Consolation semifinal — lost 6-0 decision to Poudre’s Billy Greenwood; Fifth-place match — lost by fall to Brighton’s Josiah Gallegos in 1:29

CHANCE MATTHEWS, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 10-6): 1st round — won 5-2 decision over Chatfield’s Brody Moret; Quarterfinals — lost 3-0 decision to Regis Jesuit’s Garrett Reece; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Central of Grand Junction’s Hassin Maynes

138 POUNDS

JONATHAN MONTES GONZALES, FR., GRANDVIEW (2-3, 36-10): 1st round — won 3-2 decision over Grand Junction’s Colton Romero; Quarterfinals — won 8-3 decision over Monarch’s Matthew Fasbender; Semifinals — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Brandon Cannon in 0:58; Consolation semifinal — lost 10-5 decision to Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart; Fifth-place match — lost 2-0 overtime decision to Poudre’s Nico Bekkedahl

150 POUNDS

RYAN CURRAN, JR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 26-15): 1st round — lost to Central of Grand Junction’s Dagen Harris in 0:56; 1st round consolation — won 1-0 decision over Mountain Vista’s Matthew Kimberly; 2nd round consolation — lost 11-1 major decision to Pine Creek’s Treye Dashner

JAMES RADA SCALES, SR., OVERLAND (0-2, 22-19): 1st round — lost by 17-1 technical fall to Pomona’s Vincent Cabral; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Bryce Nixon in 4:59

WILLIAM COLLINS, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 21-13): 1st round — lost 15-5 major decision to Ponderosa’s Payton Harris; 1st round consolation — lost 15-6 major decision to Rock Canyon’s Kaden Rahne

157 POUNDS

THAYNE LUNDY, JR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 38-12): 1st round — won by fall over Boulder’s Will Iverson in 0:23; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Adams City’s Daniel Long in 3:31; 2nd round consolation — lost 7-2 decision to Chaparral’s Chase Bell

ZACH BROPHY, JR., SMOKY HILL (1-2, 29-17): 1st round — lost 11-6 decision to Poudre’s Brett Lamb; 1st round consolation — won 7-5 decision over Mountain Vista’s Brayden Badini; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Fort Collins’ Cam Soto

JUAN COOPER, SR., AURORA CENTRAL (0-2, 22-13): 1st round — lost 16-6 major decision to Coronado’s Alejandro Hermosillo; 1st round consolation — lost 6-1 decision to Erie’s Wyatt Ralston

165 POUNDS

CHARLIE HERTING, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (4-1, 42-9) (THIRD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over ThunderRidge’s Sloan Schilling, 0:38; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Ponderosa’s Nolan Stricker in 2:35; Semifinals — lost 12-4 major decision to Pomona’s Dante Hutchings; Consolation semifinal — won by fall over Columbine’s Darrell Miller in 3:21; Third-place match — won 8-1 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Josh Stutzman

KYLE STEVENS, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 30-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Nolan Stricker in 3:01; 1st round consolation — lost by injury default to ThunderRidge’s Sloan Schilling

VAN NAWL, SR., AURORA CENTRAL (0-2, 13-7): 1st round — lost by fall to Thompson Valley’s Kellen Engelhardt in 2:56; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Canon City’s Conner McCardell in 4:28

175 POUNDS

ELLIS WILLIAMS, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (4-2, 34-12) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Grandview’s Dylan McMahon in 2:41; Quarterfinals — lost by 11-1 major decision to Castle View’s Ian Crabtree; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Legend’s Carson Friscic in 1:43; 3rd round consolation — won 3-2 decision over Mountain Vista’s Tyler Boydstun; Consolation semifinal — won 5-4 decision over Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson; Third-place match — lost by fall to Pomona’s Maddux Najera in 3:58

LADAINIAN GORDON, SR., EAGLECREST (2-2, 32-13): 1st round — won by fall over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Eliezer Rivera in 2:45; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Tyler Eise in 0:32; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Horizon’s Jackson Scott in 4:11; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall to Pomona’s Maddux Najera in 2:16

DYLAN MCMAHON, JR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 25-19): 1st round — lost by fall to Cherokee Trail’s Ellis Williams in 2:41; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Pomona’s Maddux Najera in 0:49

190 POUNDS

MAXWELL KIBBEE, SR., GRANDVIEW (3-1, 35-6) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Centaurus’ Mason Shore in 2:49; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Central of Grand Junction’s Tyler Ziek in 1:17; Semifinals — won 9-6 decision over Rangeview’s Greg Brooks; Championship match — lost by fall to Legacy’s Quinn Funk in 3:07

GREG BROOKS, SR., RANGEVIEW (3-2, 33-3) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — lost by fall to Legend’s Champ Jones in 0:36; Quarterfinals — won 12-3 major decision over Valor Christian’s Charlie McCarthy; Semifinals — lost 9-6 decision to Grandview’s Maxwell Kibbee; Consolation semifinal — won 8-3 decision over Adams City’s Micah Ortiz; Third-place match — lost 3-2 decision to Ponderosa’s Westin Hoffschneider

EZEKIEL TAYLOR, SR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (3-1, 39-5) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Bear Creek’s Caye Cushing in 1:39; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Pueblo Centennial’s Adrion Lopez-Vigil in 5:13; Semifinals — won 1-0 decision over Thompson Valley’s Ronan Bittner; Championship match — lost 7-0 decision to Roosevelt’s Bronco Hartson

215 POUNDS

DALTON LEIVIAN, JR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 34-13): 1st round — lost 7-5 decision to Legend’s Nathan Sandy; 1st round consolation — won by medical forfeit over Ponderosa’s Blake Branham; 2nd round consolation — lost 5-1 decision to Fountain-Fort Carson’s Gabriel Martinez

OSCAR VALDEZ, SR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (3-2, 36-9) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Canon City’s Blaze Fazio in 1:47; Quarterfinals — won 11-5 decision over Montrose’s Raul Rascon; Semifinals — lost by fall to Greeley West’s David Lopez in 4:37; Consolation semifinal — won 7-6 decision over Glenwood Springs’ Kodiak Kellogg; Third-place match — lost by fall to Thompson Valley’s Taylor Graff in 4:38

285 POUNDS

DIRK MORLEY, SR., REGIS JESUIT (5-1, 44-7)(THIRD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over ThunderRidge’s Nate Geiger in 0:50; Quarterfinals — lost 7-2 decision to Pomona’s Adrian Arellano; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Arapahoe’s Ben Brown in 2:35; 3rd round consolation — won by fall over Fossil Ridge’s Thomas Iverson in 1:45; Consolation semifinal — won by fall over Centaurus’ Xavier Valentin-Bradford in 3:46; Third-place match — won by 2-1 decision over Valor Christian’s Winston McBride

CAYDEN BIRD, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 30-16): 1st round — lost 5-3 overtime decision to Monarch’s Jimmy Grace; 1st round consolation — won by fall over Rocky Mountain’s Vaughn Shallenberg in 2:23; 2nd round consolation — lost 3-2 decision to Fossil Ridge’s Thomas Iverson