AURORA | Team scores and championship, third-place and fifth-place match results from the 2023 Armando Rodriguez Tournament of Champions held Jan. 13-14, 2023, at Eaglecrest High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2023 ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ TOC BOYS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Jan. 13-14 at Eaglecrest High School



Team scores: 1. Central Grand Junction 236.5 points; 2. EAGLECREST A 234.5; 3. Rocky Mountain 187; 4. Vista Ridge 178; T5. Fossil Ridge 171; T5. Greeley West 171; 7. Mountain Vista 163.5; 8. Center 155.5; 9. ThunderRidge 138.5; 10. Jefferson 129.5; 11. Northglenn 125; 12. Liberty 121; 13. Mountain Vista 106; 14. Bear Creek 94; 15. Northfield 83.5; 16. Lutheran 74; 17. Eagle Valley 67.5; 18. Discovery Canyon 64; 19. Skyview 55; 20. EAGLECREST B 54; 21. Denver North 40; 22. Las Animas 37; T23. OVERLAND 33; T23. SMOKY HILL 33; 25. Highlands Ranch 31; 26. Denver South 28; 27. Battle Mountain 27; 28. AURORA CENTRAL 3

Championship matches

106 pounds: Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View) pinned Anthony Rodriguez (Northglenn), 0:23

113 pounds: ADONIAS CANTU (EAGLECREST) tech. fall Francisco Villa (Center), 15-0

120 pounds: Samuel Rosales (Jefferson) dec. ETHAN DIAZ (EAGLECREST), 7-2

126 pounds: ALIJAH GABALDON (EAGLECREST) pinned CJ Morm (Denver South), 5:31

132 pounds: William Roybal (Greeley West) dec. Diego Sirio (Mountain View), 8-2

138 pounds: Connor Price (Mountain Vista) dec. Kaemon Cobb (Rocky Mountain), 1-0

144 pounds: Caden Deines (ThunderRidge) tech. fall Alex Husen (Fossil Ridge), 15-0

150 pounds: Isaac Ibarra (Skyview) maj. dec. Wes Coddington (Vista Ridge), 12-0

157 pounds: Aiden Jones (ThunderRidge) dec. Alex Somer (Greeley West), 8-6 (OT)

165 pounds: Devin Hickey (Central G.J.) dec. Achilles Evans (Vista Ridge), 10-4

175 pounds: Solomon Arnds (Vista Ridge) maj. dec. Josh Stutzman (Rocky Mountain), 15-6

190 pounds: Tyler Ziek (Central G.J.) pinned MARCEL GORDON (EAGLECREST), 1:15

215 pounds: DALTON LEIVIAN (EAGLECREST) pinned Eli Stevens (Northglenn), 3:10

285 pounds: Thomas Iverson (Fossil Ridge) pinned Jude Colombe (Greeley West), 1:00

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Jordan Duran (Center) dec. Elijah Hernandez (Central G.J.), 3-0;

113 pounds: JohnPaul Espinoza (Central G.J.) pinned James Escalara Jr. (Northglenn), 2:04

120 pounds: Julian Chavez (Greeley West) maj. dec. Ayden Woodhead (Liberty), 13-5

126 pounds: Robert Cole Good (Eagle Valley) dec. William Dean (Central G.J.), 5-3

132 pounds: Hassin Maynes (Central G.J.) pinned Zach Wixo (Vista Ridge), 2:34

138 pounds: Daniel Evans (Vista Ridge) tech. fall Lorenzo Trujillo (Center), 15-0

144 pounds: Lincoln Feagans (Lutheran) dec. Nick Matthews (Central G.J.), 8-1

150 pounds: Dagen Harris (Central G.J.) pinned Dylan Vogl (Rocky Mountain), 2:17

157 pounds: Martin Palma (Center) maj. dec. GABE RANGEL (EAGLECREST), 11-1

165 pounds: THAYNE LUNDY (EAGLECREST) pinned Sloan Schilling (ThunderRidge), 2:46

175 pounds: Tyler Boydstun (Mountain Vista) dec. LADAINIAN GORDON (EAGLECREST), 3-0

190 pounds: Conrad Draper (Mountain Vista) dec. Ricardo Castillo (Greeley West), 4-1

215 pounds: Joshua Knebel (Liberty) pinned Mark Cox (Northfield), 1:00

285 pounds: Vaughn Shallenberg (Rocky Mountain) pinned Alex Carl (Rocky Mountain), 1:55

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds: Sean Dammond (Northfield) dec. Lance Alexander (ThunderRidge), 6-0

113 pounds: Enrique Soto (Jefferson) pinned Alex Perez (Fossil Ridge), 1:28

120 pounds: Ed Holt (Lutheran) dec. Michael Doyle (Fossil Ridge), 4-3

126 pounds: Isacc Roybal (Rocky Mountain) dec. Blake Unruh (Mountain Vista), 1-0

132 pounds: Griffen Langer (Mountain Vista) dec. Andrew Paddock (Fossil Ridge), 8-4

138 pounds: Jordyn Willie (Central G.J.) won over Vincent Martinez (Bear Creek) by medical forfeit

144 pounds: Ryan DuRant (Rocky Mountain) won over Adam Carter (Vista Ridge) by medical forfeit

150 pounds: Leonides Ruvalcaba (Liberty) pinned Jacob Brown (Northglenn), 2:00

157 pounds: Brayden Badini (Mountain Vista) dec. Terry Cox (Northfield), 7-6

165 pounds: Jesus Valadez (Center) dec. ZACH BROPHY (SMOKY HILL), 6-4

175 pounds: Larry Hennings (Discovery Canyon) dec. Immanuel Johnson (Denver North), 1-0

190 pounds: Julio O’Neal (Liberty) pinned Caye Cushing (Bear Creek), 0:56

215 pounds: Cody Netherton (Las Animas) pinned DaMarri Russell (Bear Creek), 1:19

285 pounds: Trevor Pollard (Lutheran) dec. Johnny Malfavon-Quezada (Jefferson), 10-6