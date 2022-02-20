DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2022 Class 5A boys state wrestling tournament held Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena

Team scores: 1. Pomona 256.5 points; 2. Ponderosa 239; 3. Adams City 132; 4. Monarch 109.5; 5. GRANDVIEW 71.5; 6. Fruita Monument 65.5; 7. Brighton 64; 8. Pine Creek 62; 9. Grand Junction 59.5; 10. Chaparral 58; 11. Poudre 53.5; 12. Prairie View 53.5; 13. CHEROKEE TRAIL 52; 14. Legend 35; 15. REGIS JESUIT 34.5; 16. EAGLECREST 32; 17. ThunderRidge 31; 18. Legacy 30; T19. Cherry Creek 28.5; T19. Ralston Valley 289.5; 21. Fort Collins 23; T22. Douglas County 22; T22. Lakewood 22; 24. Mountain Vista 20; T25. RANGEVIEW 18; T25. Mountain Range 18; 27. Rock Canyon 13; 28. Highlands Ranch 12; 29. Boulder 10; 30. Fountain-Fort Carson 8; T31. Arvada West 7; T31. Fairview 7; T31. Rocky Mountain 7; T34. Columbine 6; T34. Heritage 6; T36. Centaurus 5; T36. Horizon 5; T38. Castle View 3; T38. Rampart 3; 40. Thornton 2; T41. Chatfield 1; T41. Denver East 1; T41. Northglenn 1

Championship matches

106 pounds: Declan Strait (Chaparral) dec. DORIAN ERVIN (EAGLECREST), 8-5

113 pounds: Ane’e Vigil (Prairie View) dec. Lincoln Gregersen (Ralston Valley), 13-7

120 pounds: Jacob Myers (Ponderosa) dec. DEREK GLENN JR. (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 7-2

126 pounds: Jakob Romero (Pomona) dec. Billy Greenwood (Poudre), 10-4

132 pounds: Elijah Olguin (Pomona) dec. Emilio Trujillo-Deen (Monarch), 6-2

138 pounds: Jacob Bostelman (Ponderosa) dec. Dillon Roman (Monarch), 5-2

145 pounds: Levi Deaguero (Adams City) dec. Tyler Eise (Ponderosa), 3-2

152 pounds: Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) pinned Justin Kelchen (Douglas County), 3:33

160 pounds: Murphy Menke (Ponderosa) maj. dec. MATTHEW BUCK (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 16-3

170 pounds: Karter Johnson (Ponderosa) dec. Roman Cruz (Pomona), 7-5

182 pounds: Cole Carlucci (Monarch) dec. Westin Hoffschneider (Ponderosa), 4-1

195 pounds: Geoffrey Freeman (Chaparral) dec. Gavin Funk (Legacy), 5-3

220 pounds: Dylan Bravo-Packer (Brighton) pinned Haegun Hoffschneider (Ponderosa), 4:48

285 pounds: Luke Sandy (Legend) pinned Cade Whish (Fort Collins), 5:39

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Isaiah Sisneros (Lakewood) dec. Geno Cardenas (Pomona), 2-1

113 pounds: Mark Cardenas (Pomona) dec. Otto Black (Ponderosa), 6-2

120 pounds: Tony Garcia Lopez (Poudre) dec. Jeramiah Steele (Pomona), 9-7

126 pounds: Brandon Cannon (Ponderosa) dec. GARRETT REECE (REGIS JESUIT), 7-0

132 pounds: Jace Long (Adams City) pinned Kyle Lewis (Mountain Range), 0:44

138 pounds: Vincent Cabral (Pomona) dec. Maximus Gutierrez (Adams City), 6-4 (OT)

145 pounds: Josiah Parsons (Pomona) dec. SONNY QUINTANA (GRANDVIEW), 2-1

152 pounds: Aiden Cartwright (Mountain Vista) dec. Cale Moore (Grand Junction), 3-0

160 pounds: Dante Hutchings (Pomona) maj. dec. Micah Kenny (Grand Junction), 10-1

170 pounds: Daniel Long (Adams City) dec. JOSH ALLEN (GRANDVIEW), 4-0

182 pounds: Jacob Judd (Pomona) dec. GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW), 6-4

195 pounds: MAXWELL KIBBEE (GRANDVIEW) pinned Justin Cullen (Pomona), 2:25

220 pounds: Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge) dec. DIRK MORLEY (REGIS JESUIT), 3-1

285 pounds: Jose Rosales (Pomona) dec. Jimmy Grace (Monarch), 4-3

Fifth-place matches

106 pounds: Griffin Rial (Pine Creek) dec. DJ Wince (Ponderosa), 5-3

113 pounds: Sir Israel Pulido (Pine Creek) dec. CHANCE MATTHEWS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 8-2

120 pounds: Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) dec. Brayden Legge (Monarch), 4-1

126 pounds: Andrew Leyba (Grand Junction) won by med. forfeit over Nic Vicic (ThunderRidge)

132 pounds: Payton Harris (Ponderosa) won by med. forfeit over Joey Airola (Boulder)

138 pounds: Jacob Baldessari (Cherry Creek) dec. Sammy Mobly (Rock Canyon), 6-5

145 pounds: Dylan Chelewski (Fruita Monument) dec. Able Martinez (Grand Junction), 5-3

152 pounds: DJ Rock (Brighton) pinned Seth Deaguero (Adams City), 1:42

160 pounds: Sullivan Sample (Fruita Monument) maj. dec. Josh Horsley (Ralston Valley, 12-4

170 pounds: True Tobiasson (Fruita Monument) dec. Bryson Porta (Prairie View), 4-3

182 pounds: Saje Camirand (Poudre) pinned Logan Noble (Pine Creek), 2:53

195 pounds: Blaine Kubasta (Ponderosa) dec. Zach Ferrera (Monarch), 4-2

220 pounds: Nate King (Pine Creek) dec. Jake Howell (Cherry Creek), 10-4

285 pounds: Cy Rennee (Adams City) pinned Roman Schwab (Highlands Ranch), 2:38