DENVER | Individual results for each of the 38 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A and 4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena with their record at the state tournament final season record:

106 POUNDS

DORIAN ERVIN, JR., EAGLECREST (3-1, 45-7)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Prairie View’s Nolan Peterson in 2:33; Quarterfinals — won 12-7 decision over Pine Creek’s Griffin Rial; Semifinals — won by fall over Ponderosa’s DJ Wince in 1:37; Championship — lost 8-5 decision to Chaparral’s Declan Strait

JAY EVERHART, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 31-14): 1st round — won 6-3 decision over Northglenn’s Anthony Rodriguez; Quarterfinals — lost 10-4 decision to Ponderosa’s DJ Wince; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos in 0:36

DOMINIC PACHECO, FR., OVERLAND (0-2, 32-12): 1st round — lost 12-5 decision to Ponderosa’s DJ Wince; First round consolation — lost 5-3 decision to Northglenn’s Anthony Rodriguez

DASHAWN JENKINS, FR., SMOKY HILL (0-2, 15-17): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Geno Cardenas, 1:30; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos, 0:51

113 POUNDS

CHANCE MATTHEWS, FR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-3, 42-12)(SIXTH PLACE): 1st round — won 9-0 major decision over Fruita Monument’s Michael Leon; Quarterfinals — lost 7-0 decision to Ralston Valley’s Lincoln Gregersen; Second round consolation — won 3-1 decision over Eaglecrest’s Ethan Diaz; Third round consolation — won 5-2 decision over Brighton’s Braeden Heinz; Consolation semifinals — lost 3-0 decision to Pomona’s Mark Cardenas; Fifth-place match — lost 8-2 decision to Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido 8-2

ETHAN DIAZ, SOPH., EAGLECREST (1-2, 47-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido in 3:52; First round consolation — lost by fall to Grandview’s Rhett Herman in 2:48; Second round consolation — lost 3-1 decision to Cherokee Trail’s Chance Matthews

RHETT HERMAN, JR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 17-14): 1st round — lost 20-5 tech. fall to Prairie View’s Ane’e Vigil; First round consolation — lost by fall to Eaglecrest’s Ethan Diaz in 2:48

120 POUNDS

DEREK GLENN JR., SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-1, 44-5)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Chaparral’s Dominic Cordray in 1:36; Quarterfinals — won 4-3 decision over Poudre’s Tony Garcia Lopez; Semifinals — won 9-4 decision over Monarch’s Brayden Legge; Championship — lost 7-2 decision to Ponderosa’s Jacob Myers

SEAN ARNETT, JR., GRANDVIEW (2-2, 32-12): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Johnthon Le Blanc in 1:10; Quarterfinals — lost 3-0 decision to Monarch’s Brayden Legge; Second round consolations — won 5-4 decision over Eaglecrest’s Keegan Beckford; Third round consolation — lost 8-6 decision to Poudre’s Tony Garcia Lopez

KEEGAN BECKFORD, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 29-9): 1st round — lost 7-0 decision to Prairie View’s Josiah Alvarado; First round consolation — won 6-2 decision over Legacy’s Andrew Ernst; Second round consolation — lost 5-4 decision to Grandview’s Sean Arnett

126 POUNDS

GARRETT REECE, FR., REGIS JESUIT (4-2, 38-11) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Columbine’s Caleb Rocha in 5:02; Quarterfinals — lost 5-1 decision to Pomona’s Jakob Romero; Second round consolation — won 20-3 tech. fall over Grandview’s Nehemiah Quintana; Third round consolation — won 14-6 major decision over Brighton’s Josiah Gallegos; Consolation semifinals — won by medical forfeit over ThunderRidge’s Nic Vicic; Third-place match — lost 7-0 decision to Ponderosa’s Brandon Cannon

NEHEMIAH QUINTANA, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 28-15): 1st round — lost by fall to ThunderRidge’s Nic Vicic in 3:24; First round consolation — won by fall over Pine Creek’s Axel Hildebrand in 1:34; Second round consolation — lost 20-3 tech. fall to Regis Jesuit’s Garrett Reece

NATE JACKSON, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 23-15): 1st round — lost 23-6 tech. fall over Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart; First round consolation — lost 6-1 decision to Monarch’s Antonio Beall

138 POUNDS

GABRIEL LASLEY, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 21-11): 1st round — lost 14-7 decision to Rock Canyon’s Sammy Mobly; First round consolation — won by fall over Douglas County’s Dustin Huber in 2:38; Second round consolation — lost 4-0 decision to Chaparral’s Kegan Swain

BRAYDEN SMITH, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 24-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Jacob Bostelman in 1:35; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Bryce Nixon in 1:56

145 POUNDS

SONNY QUINTANA, SR., GRANDVIEW (3-2, 35-8)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Eaglecrest’s John Pohl in 3:31; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Kaemon Gabaldon in 2:55; Semifinals — lost by fall to Adams City’s Levi Deaguero in 0:49; Consolation semifinals — won 12-2 major decision over Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski; Third-place match — lost 2-1 decision to Pomona’s Josiah Parsons

JOHN POHL, JR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 41-13): 1st round — lost by fall to Grandview’s Sonny Quintana in 3:31; First round consolation — lost 2-1 decision to Legend’s Juan Diaz

152 POUNDS

ANDREW SARRO, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 33-11): 1st round — won 6-4 decision over Cherokee Trail’s Finn O’Riley; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Brighton’s DJ Rock in 2:46; Second round consolation — lost 9-5 decision to Legacy’s Blake Swearingen

FINN O’RILEY, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 27-16): 1st round — lost 6-4 decision to Grandview’s Andrew Sarro; First round consolation — won 4-2 decision over Mountain Range’s Kaelob Qualls; Second round consolation — lost 15-0 tech. fall to Monarch’s Dominik Gendreau

160 POUNDS

MATTHEW BUCK, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-1, 38-14)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won 7-4 decision over Adams City’s Tyson Moffitt; Quarterfinals — won 20-11 major decision over Regis Jesuit’s Zion Taylor; Semifinals — won by fall over Ralston Valley’s Josh Horsley in 4:45; Championship — lost 16-3 decision to Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke

ZION TAYLOR, JR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 19-11): 1st round — won by fall over Northglenn’s Miles Brugger in 2:55; Quarterfinals — lost 20-11 major decision to Cherokee Trail’s Matthew Buck; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample in 3:56

ZACH BROPHY, SOPH., SMOKY HILL (0-2, 7-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke in 2:22; First round consolation — lost 7-1 decision to Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample

170 POUNDS

JOSH ALLEN, SR., GRANDVIEW (3-2, 28-12)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won 5-0 decision over Prairie View’s Bryson Porta; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Mountain Vista’s Brent Langer in 5:57; Semifinals — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Karter Johnson in 1:43; Consolation semifinals — won 4-2 decision over Prairie View’s Bryson Porta; Third-place match — lost 4-0 decision to Adams City’s Daniel Long

ZACK FISH, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 17-9): 1st round — lost 11-0 major decision to Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson; First round consolation — lost by fall to Monarch’s Charlie Williams in 0:55

182 POUNDS

GREG BROOKS, JR., RANGEVIEW (4-2, 29-2)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Cesar Garcia in 0:50; Quarterfinals — lost 7-6 decision to Ponderosa’s Westin Hoffschneider; Second round consolation — won by fall over Fort Collins’ Ky Berlin in 0:18; Third round consolation — won by fall over Heritage’s Corbin Purdum in 4:26; Consolation semifinal — won 3-1 decision over Poudre’s Saje Camirand; Third-place match — lost 6-4 decision to Pomona’s Jacob Judd

HUNTER BAIRD, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 40-13): 1st round — lost 9-2 decision to Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo; First round consolation — lost by fall to Arvada West’s Jacob Hohnstein in 4:51; Second round consolation — lost 5-0 decision to Heritage’s Corbin Purdum

TALEN RICE, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 30-13): 1st round — lost by fall to Heritage’s Corbin Purdum in 1:47; First round consolation — won 10-0 major decision over Mountain Vista’s Conrad Draper; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo in 2:31

VERSEAN STEWARD, SR., OVERLAND (0-2, 17-8): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Jacob Judd in 3:01; First round consolation — lost 8-6 overtime decision to Fort Collins’ Ky Berlin

EZEKIEL TAYLOR, JR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (2-2, 18-12): 1st round — won by fall over Silver Creek’s Josef Dostal in 2:19; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Vista Ridge’s Max Coddington in 2:33; Second round consolation — won by fall over Canon City’s Gabriel Renn in 2:42; Third round consolation — lost 9-3 decision to Isaac Muller

195 POUNDS

MAXWELL KIBBEE, JR., GRANDVIEW (5-1, 40-7)(THIRD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Cherokee Trail’s Ellis Williams in 2:45; Quarterfinals — lost 15-6 major decision to Chaparral’s Geoffrey Freeman; Second round consolation — won by fall over Poudre’s Colter Junker in 2:09; Third round consolation — won by 16-0 tech. fall over Fairview’s Sam Benton; Consolation semifinal — won 1-0 decision over Monarch’s Zach Ferrera; Third-place match — won by fall over Pomona’s Justin Cullen in 2:25

ELLIS WILLIAMS, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 13-10): 1st round — lost by fall to Grandveiw’s Maxwell Kibbee in 2:45; First round consolation — lost 7-0 decision to Fruita Monument’s Tatum Williams

DALTON LEIVIAN, SOPH., EAGLECREST (0-2, 38-16): 1st round — lost by injury default to Legacy’s Gavin Funk; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fairview’s Sam Benton in 2:35

OSCAR VALDEZ, JR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (1-2, 29-11): 1st round — lost by fall to Eagle Valley’s William Geiman in 3:15; First round consolation — won by fall over Windsor’s Zeb Merriam in 1:22; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Falcon’s Drew Fuschino, 4:21

220 POUNDS

DIRK MORLEY, JR., REGIS JESUIT (3-2, 34-13)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won 12-9 decision over Arvada West’s Willy Rothrock; Quarterfinals — won 4-2 decision over Cherry Creek’s Jake Howell; Semifinals — lost by fall to Brighton’s Dylan Bravo-Packer in 1:50; Consolation semifinals — won 4-1 decision over Pine Creek’s Nate King; Third-place match — lost 3-1 decision to ThunderRidge’s Tyler Doyle

NATE GAYE, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 21-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Adams City’s Micah Ortiz in 2:48; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fairview’s Brock Kolstad in 4:36

285 POUNDS

ANGELO FALISE, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 30-12): 1st round — won by fall over Columbine’s Daxton Wood in 0:54; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Legend’s Luke Sandy in 3:09; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Highlands Ranch’s Roman Schwab in 5:00

MIKE WITT, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 44-10): 1st round — lost by fall to Legend’s Luke Sandy in 3:24; First round consolation — won by fall over Columbine’s Daxton Wood in 2:26; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Joseph Shepardson in 2:59

KOBE EUELL, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 26-16): 1st round — lost 4-2 decision to Cherry Creek’s Jameson Yeingst; First round consolation — lost 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker to Lakewood’s Andrew Martinez