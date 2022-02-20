Regis Jesuit freshman Garrett Reece, right, won four of the six matches he wrestled in his first Class 5A boys state wrestling tournament on his way to fourth place at 126 pounds. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

DENVER | Individual results for each of the 38 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the Class 5A and 4A state wrestling tournament Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena with their record at the state tournament final season record:

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2022 5A/4A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENTS

106 POUNDS

DORIAN ERVIN, JR., EAGLECREST (3-1, 45-7)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Prairie View’s Nolan Peterson in 2:33; Quarterfinals — won 12-7 decision over Pine Creek’s Griffin Rial; Semifinals — won by fall over Ponderosa’s DJ Wince in 1:37; Championship — lost 8-5 decision to Chaparral’s Declan Strait

JAY EVERHART, SOPH., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 31-14): 1st round — won 6-3 decision over Northglenn’s Anthony Rodriguez; Quarterfinals — lost 10-4 decision to Ponderosa’s DJ Wince; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos in 0:36

DOMINIC PACHECO, FR., OVERLAND (0-2, 32-12): 1st round — lost 12-5 decision to Ponderosa’s DJ Wince; First round consolation — lost 5-3 decision to Northglenn’s Anthony Rodriguez

DASHAWN JENKINS, FR., SMOKY HILL (0-2, 15-17): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Geno Cardenas, 1:30; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos, 0:51

113 POUNDS

CHANCE MATTHEWS, FR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-3, 42-12)(SIXTH PLACE): 1st round — won 9-0 major decision over Fruita Monument’s Michael Leon; Quarterfinals — lost 7-0 decision to Ralston Valley’s Lincoln Gregersen; Second round consolation — won 3-1 decision over Eaglecrest’s Ethan Diaz; Third round consolation — won 5-2 decision over Brighton’s Braeden Heinz; Consolation semifinals — lost 3-0 decision to Pomona’s Mark Cardenas; Fifth-place match — lost 8-2 decision to Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido 8-2

ETHAN DIAZ, SOPH., EAGLECREST (1-2, 47-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido in 3:52; First round consolation — lost by fall to Grandview’s Rhett Herman in 2:48; Second round consolation — lost 3-1 decision to Cherokee Trail’s Chance Matthews

RHETT HERMAN, JR., GRANDVIEW (0-2, 17-14): 1st round — lost 20-5 tech. fall to Prairie View’s Ane’e Vigil; First round consolation — lost by fall to Eaglecrest’s Ethan Diaz in 2:48

120 POUNDS

DEREK GLENN JR., SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-1, 44-5)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Chaparral’s Dominic Cordray in 1:36; Quarterfinals — won 4-3 decision over Poudre’s Tony Garcia Lopez; Semifinals — won 9-4 decision over Monarch’s Brayden Legge; Championship — lost 7-2 decision to Ponderosa’s Jacob Myers

SEAN ARNETT, JR., GRANDVIEW (2-2, 32-12): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Johnthon Le Blanc in 1:10; Quarterfinals — lost 3-0 decision to Monarch’s Brayden Legge; Second round consolations — won 5-4 decision over Eaglecrest’s Keegan Beckford; Third round consolation — lost 8-6 decision to Poudre’s Tony Garcia Lopez

KEEGAN BECKFORD, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 29-9): 1st round — lost 7-0 decision to Prairie View’s Josiah Alvarado; First round consolation — won 6-2 decision over Legacy’s Andrew Ernst; Second round consolation — lost 5-4 decision to Grandview’s Sean Arnett

126 POUNDS

GARRETT REECE, FR., REGIS JESUIT (4-2, 38-11) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Columbine’s Caleb Rocha in 5:02; Quarterfinals — lost 5-1 decision to Pomona’s Jakob Romero; Second round consolation — won 20-3 tech. fall over Grandview’s Nehemiah Quintana; Third round consolation — won 14-6 major decision over Brighton’s Josiah Gallegos; Consolation semifinals — won by medical forfeit over ThunderRidge’s Nic Vicic; Third-place match — lost 7-0 decision to Ponderosa’s Brandon Cannon

NEHEMIAH QUINTANA, SOPH., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 28-15): 1st round — lost by fall to ThunderRidge’s Nic Vicic in 3:24; First round consolation — won by fall over Pine Creek’s Axel Hildebrand in 1:34; Second round consolation — lost 20-3 tech. fall to Regis Jesuit’s Garrett Reece

NATE JACKSON, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 23-15): 1st round — lost 23-6 tech. fall over Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart; First round consolation — lost 6-1 decision to Monarch’s Antonio Beall

138 POUNDS

GABRIEL LASLEY, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 21-11): 1st round — lost 14-7 decision to Rock Canyon’s Sammy Mobly; First round consolation — won by fall over Douglas County’s Dustin Huber in 2:38; Second round consolation — lost 4-0 decision to Chaparral’s Kegan Swain

BRAYDEN SMITH, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 24-16): 1st round — lost by fall to  Ponderosa’s Jacob Bostelman in 1:35; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Bryce Nixon in 1:56

145 POUNDS

SONNY QUINTANA, SR., GRANDVIEW (3-2, 35-8)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Eaglecrest’s John Pohl in 3:31; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Fountain-Fort Carson’s Kaemon Gabaldon in 2:55; Semifinals — lost by fall to Adams City’s Levi Deaguero in 0:49; Consolation semifinals — won 12-2 major decision over Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski; Third-place match — lost 2-1 decision to Pomona’s Josiah Parsons

JOHN POHL, JR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 41-13): 1st round — lost by fall to Grandview’s Sonny Quintana in 3:31; First round consolation — lost 2-1 decision to Legend’s Juan Diaz

152 POUNDS

ANDREW SARRO, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 33-11): 1st round — won 6-4 decision over Cherokee Trail’s Finn O’Riley; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Brighton’s DJ Rock in 2:46; Second round consolation — lost 9-5 decision to Legacy’s Blake Swearingen

FINN O’RILEY, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (1-2, 27-16): 1st round — lost 6-4 decision to Grandview’s Andrew Sarro; First round consolation — won 4-2 decision over Mountain Range’s Kaelob Qualls; Second round consolation — lost 15-0 tech. fall to Monarch’s Dominik Gendreau

160 POUNDS

MATTHEW BUCK, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (3-1, 38-14)(SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won 7-4 decision over Adams City’s Tyson Moffitt; Quarterfinals — won 20-11 major decision over Regis Jesuit’s Zion Taylor; Semifinals — won by fall over Ralston Valley’s Josh Horsley in 4:45; Championship — lost 16-3 decision to Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke

ZION TAYLOR, JR., REGIS JESUIT (1-2, 19-11): 1st round — won by fall over Northglenn’s Miles Brugger in 2:55; Quarterfinals — lost 20-11 major decision to Cherokee Trail’s Matthew Buck; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample in 3:56

ZACH BROPHY, SOPH., SMOKY HILL (0-2, 7-16): 1st round — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke in 2:22; First round consolation — lost 7-1 decision to Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample

170 POUNDS

JOSH ALLEN, SR., GRANDVIEW (3-2, 28-12)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won 5-0 decision over Prairie View’s Bryson Porta; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Mountain Vista’s Brent Langer in 5:57; Semifinals — lost by fall to Ponderosa’s Karter Johnson in 1:43; Consolation semifinals — won 4-2 decision over Prairie View’s Bryson Porta; Third-place match — lost 4-0 decision to Adams City’s Daniel Long

ZACK FISH, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 17-9): 1st round — lost 11-0 major decision to Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson; First round consolation — lost by fall to Monarch’s Charlie Williams in 0:55

182 POUNDS

GREG BROOKS, JR., RANGEVIEW (4-2, 29-2)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Cesar Garcia in 0:50; Quarterfinals — lost 7-6 decision to Ponderosa’s Westin Hoffschneider; Second round consolation — won by fall over Fort Collins’ Ky Berlin in 0:18; Third round consolation — won by fall over Heritage’s Corbin Purdum in 4:26; Consolation semifinal — won 3-1 decision over Poudre’s Saje Camirand; Third-place match — lost 6-4 decision to Pomona’s Jacob Judd

HUNTER BAIRD, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 40-13): 1st round — lost 9-2 decision to Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo; First round consolation — lost by fall to Arvada West’s Jacob Hohnstein in 4:51; Second round consolation — lost 5-0 decision to Heritage’s Corbin Purdum

TALEN RICE, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 30-13): 1st round — lost by fall to Heritage’s Corbin Purdum in 1:47; First round consolation — won 10-0 major decision over Mountain Vista’s Conrad Draper; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo in 2:31

VERSEAN STEWARD, SR., OVERLAND (0-2, 17-8): 1st round — lost by fall to Pomona’s Jacob Judd in 3:01; First round consolation — lost 8-6 overtime decision to Fort Collins’ Ky Berlin

EZEKIEL TAYLOR, JR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (2-2, 18-12): 1st round — won by fall over Silver Creek’s Josef Dostal in 2:19; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Vista Ridge’s Max Coddington in 2:33; Second round consolation — won by fall over Canon City’s Gabriel Renn in 2:42; Third round consolation — lost 9-3 decision to Isaac Muller

195 POUNDS

MAXWELL KIBBEE, JR., GRANDVIEW (5-1, 40-7)(THIRD PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Cherokee Trail’s Ellis Williams in 2:45; Quarterfinals — lost 15-6 major decision to Chaparral’s Geoffrey Freeman; Second round consolation — won by fall over Poudre’s Colter Junker in 2:09; Third round consolation — won by 16-0 tech. fall over Fairview’s Sam Benton; Consolation semifinal — won 1-0 decision over Monarch’s Zach Ferrera; Third-place match — won by fall over Pomona’s Justin Cullen in 2:25

ELLIS WILLIAMS, JR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 13-10): 1st round — lost by fall to Grandveiw’s Maxwell Kibbee in 2:45; First round consolation — lost 7-0 decision to Fruita Monument’s Tatum Williams

DALTON LEIVIAN, SOPH., EAGLECREST (0-2, 38-16): 1st round — lost by injury default to Legacy’s Gavin Funk; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fairview’s Sam Benton in 2:35

OSCAR VALDEZ, JR., VISTA PEAK (4A) (1-2, 29-11): 1st round — lost by fall to  Eagle Valley’s William Geiman in 3:15; First round consolation — won by fall over Windsor’s Zeb Merriam in 1:22; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Falcon’s Drew Fuschino, 4:21

220 POUNDS

DIRK MORLEY, JR., REGIS JESUIT (3-2, 34-13)(FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won 12-9 decision over Arvada West’s Willy Rothrock; Quarterfinals — won 4-2 decision over Cherry Creek’s Jake Howell; Semifinals — lost by fall to Brighton’s Dylan Bravo-Packer in 1:50; Consolation semifinals — won 4-1 decision over Pine Creek’s Nate King; Third-place match — lost 3-1 decision to ThunderRidge’s Tyler Doyle

NATE GAYE, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 21-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Adams City’s Micah Ortiz in 2:48; First round consolation — lost by fall to Fairview’s Brock Kolstad in 4:36

285 POUNDS

ANGELO FALISE, SR., GRANDVIEW (1-2, 30-12): 1st round — won by fall over Columbine’s Daxton Wood in 0:54; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Legend’s Luke Sandy in 3:09; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Highlands Ranch’s Roman Schwab in 5:00

MIKE WITT, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 44-10): 1st round — lost by fall to Legend’s Luke Sandy in 3:24; First round consolation — won by fall over Columbine’s Daxton Wood in 2:26; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Fruita Monument’s Joseph Shepardson in 2:59

KOBE EUELL, SR., CHEROKEE TRAIL (0-2, 26-16): 1st round — lost 4-2 decision to Cherry Creek’s Jameson Yeingst; First round consolation — lost 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker to Lakewood’s Andrew Martinez

