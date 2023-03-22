AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview and Smoky Hill boys wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2022-23 season:

2022-23 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Antonio Herrera, soph., Mullen

113 pounds: Jay Everhart, jr., Cherokee Trail

120 pounds: Ethan Diaz, jr., Eaglecrest

126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana, jr., Grandview

132 pounds: Gunner Lopez, fr. Grandview

138 pounds: Jonathan Montes, fr., Grandview

144 pounds: Ethan Maughan, jr., Eaglecrest

150 pounds: Gabe Rangel, jr., Eaglecrest

157 pounds: Thayne Lundy, jr., Eaglecrest

165 pounds: Charlie Herting, soph., Grandview

175 pounds: Kaleb Valdez Lemos, sr., Mullen

190 pounds: Max Kibbee, sr., Grandview

215 pounds: Jake Howell, jr., Cherry Creek

285 pounds: Cayden Bird, sr., Grandview

League champion: Grandview. Outstanding wrestler: Lower — Dale O’Blia, Mullen. Upper — Kaleb Valdez Lemos, Mullen. Outstanding newcomer: Lower — Adonias Cantu, Eaglecrest. Upper — Cash Callas, Arapahoe. Coaches of the Year: Jake Fisher, Smoky Hill

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Marek Mangers, soph., Arapahoe

113 pounds: Dale O’Blia, jr., Mullen

120 pounds: Josh Tharp, sr., Arapahoe

126 pounds: Nate Jackson, sr., Cherokee Trail

132 pounds: Chance Matthews, soph., Cherokee Trail

138 pounds: Isaak Chavez, fr., Mullen

144 pounds: Xzavier Tixier, fr., Cherry Creek

150 pounds: Josh Gerarde, sr., Grandview

157 pounds: Zach Brophy, jr., Smoky Hill/Cash Callas, soph., Arapahoe

165 pounds: Kyle Stevens, jr., Cherokee Trail

175 pounds: Ellis Williams, sr., Cherokee Trail/LaDainian Gordon, sr., Eaglecrest

190 pounds: Oliver Scelza, jr., Mullen

215 pounds: Dalton Leivian, jr., Eaglecrest

285 pounds: Ben Brown, soph., Arapahoe