AURORA | Final team scores and placing results from the four Class 5A boys wrestling regional tournaments held on March 6, 2021, at various sites. Two wrestlers from each weight class advance to the 5A state tournament:

CLASS 5A REGION 1 (at Pomona H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Pomona 302 points; 2. Pine Creek 144; 3. Fort Collins 128; 4. Rampart 77; 5. Mountain Vista 76.5; 6. Denver East 73.5; 7. Cherry Creek 72.5; 8. Rock Canyon 55; 9. Heritage 49; 10. Fountain-Fort Carson 42; 11. Arvada West 34; 12. Mountain Range 32

Championship matches

152 pounds: Maximus Brabson (Fort Collins) dec. William Plummer (Rampart), 7-0; 160 pounds: Gage Bernall (Pomona) pinned Mickael Byers (Pine Creek), 2:47; 170 pounds: Draygan Colonese (Pine Creek) dec. Jacob Judd (Pomona), 1-0; 182 pounds: Jace Graves (Pine Creek) dec. Roman Cruz (Pomona), 6-3; 195 pounds: Justin Cullen (Pomona) dec. Matthew Soderborg (Cherry Creek), 5-0; 220 pounds: Franklin Cruz (Pomona) pinned Dalton Slaughter (Rampart), 0:31; 285 pounds: Jose Rosales (Pomona) dec. Cade Whish (Fort Collins), 6-0

Third-place matches

152 pounds: Austin Luhring (Cherry Creek) tech. fall Brent Langer (Mountain Vista), 16-0; 160 pounds: Derek Mackey (Heritage) dec. Wyatt Blomquist (Arvada West), 9-2; 170 pounds: Max Ritz (Mountain Vista) pinned Jack Cuthbert (Rock Canyon), 1:44; 182 pounds: Adam Holton (Mountain Vista) pinned Wyatt Price (Fountain-Fort Carson), 3:45; 195 pounds: Jameson Hill (Fort Collins) dec. Logan Noble (Pine Creek), 15-11; 220 pounds: Brycen Anderson (Pine Creek) pinned Jaxson Hurd (Cherry Creek), 1:24; 285 pounds: Moises Islas (Heritage) pinned Chris Marques (Mountain Range), 3:20

CLASS 5A REGION 2 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Ponderosa 257.5 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 167.5; 3. Chaparral 123; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 86.5; 5. ThunderRIdge 76; 6. Legend 75.5; 7. Ralston Valley 65.5; 8. RANGEVIEW 62.5; 9. Fossil Ridge 58.5; 10. Castle View 41; 11. Valor Christian 33; 12. HINKLEY 18; 13. SMOKY HILL 4

Championship matches

152 pounds: Randy Myers (Ponderosa) dec. Presley Pilgrim (ThunderRidge), 9-2; 160 pounds: Cody Ginther (Fossil Ridge) dec. Karter Johnson (Ponderosa), 7-0; 170 pounds: Traevin Osborn (Ponderosa) dec. Elijah Hamilton (Valor Christian), 10-7; 182 pounds: Dillon Parker (Fossil Ridge) dec. GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW), 4-3 (OT); 195 pounds: Haegun Hoffschneider (Ponderosa) pinned GABE JOHNSON (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:27; 220 pounds: Geoffrey Freeman (Chaparral) dec. Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge), 4-3; 285 pounds: Jonah Rubadue (Chaparral) pinned Luke Sandy (Legend), 0:53

Third-place matches

152 pounds: SONNY QUINTANA (GRANDVIEW) dec. MATTHEW BUCK (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-4 (3OT); 160 pounds: TALON RICE (GRANDVIEW) dec. Nicholas Sheppard (Chaparral), 6-4; 170 pounds: Treyson Valdez Sauer (Legend) pinned JAYLEN BANISTER (RANGEVIEW), 4:38; 182 pounds: Jacob Hinkle (Ponderosa) dec. MAXWELL KIBBEE (GRANDVIEW), 11-9 (OT); 195 pounds: PETRO IVANUSA (GRANDVIEW) pinned Jack Bidwell (Legend), 220; 220 pounds: ANGELO FALISE (GRANDVIEW) dec. Levi Smith (Legend), 7-6; 285 pounds: MARTIN RENTERIA (HINKLEY) pinned CAYDEN BIRD (GRANDVIEW), 4:09

Wrestlebacks

182 pounds: GREG BROOKS (RANGEVIEW) dec. Jacob Hinkle (Ponderosa), 7-2; 220 pounds: Tyler Doyle (ThunderRidge) maj. dec. ANGELO FALISE (GRANDVIEW), 15-3

CLASS 5A REGION 3 (at Doherty H.S.)

Team scores): 1. Adams City 204 points; 2. Poudre 142; 3. Douglas County 121.5; 3. Fruita Monument 119.5; 5. Columbine 118; 6. REGIS JESUIT 92.5; 7. Northglenn 80; 8. Chatfield 68; 9. Fairview 48; 10. Horizon 45; T11. OVERLAND 27; T11. Doherty 27; 13. Centaurus 9

Championship matches

152 pounds: ANTONIO SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Grayston Diblasi (Horizon), 2-1; 160 pounds: Daniel Long (Adams City) dec. David Wiley (Chatfield), 6-4; 170 pounds: Saje Camirand (Poudre) dec. ZION TAYLOR (REGIS JESUIT), 10-4; 182 pounds: Jacob Badger (Chatfield) pinned GARRETT PADGETT (REGIS JESUIT), 3:40; 195 pounds: Jack Forbes (Columbine) dec. Sage Harrison (Poudre), 8-4; 220 pounds: Espin Hernandez (Fruita Monument) dec. Micah Ortiz (Adams City), 7-0; 285 pounds: Zach Schraeder (Columbine) dec. Ryan Aguiar (Douglas County), 1-0

Third-place matches

152 pounds: Tyson Moffitt (Adams City) pinned Gigi Bakradze (Centaurus), 2:05; 160 pounds: RYAN HENSLEY (OVERLAND) dec. Giovanni Quintanilla (Northglenn), 3-2; 170 pounds: Maximum Gutierrez (Adams City) pinned Darrell Miller (Columbine), 4:11; 182 pounds: Collin Hix (Poudre) pinned Nicholas Espinoza (Adams City), 3:28; 195 pounds: ZAVIER CARROLL (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Cy Renney (Adams City), 4-2; 220 pounds: DIRK MORLEY (REGIS JESUIT) pinned Ezra Taranto-Chacon (Columbine), 1:53; 285 pounds: Gerardo Caldera (Adams City) dec. Ethan Hotz (Northglenn), 3-0

CLASS 5A REGION 4 (at Brighton H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Brighton 209 points; 2. Monarch 191; 3. Thornton 142; 4. Grand Junction 107; 5. Rocky Mountain 103.5; 6. Arapahoe 74; 7. EAGLECREST 71.5; 8. Prairie View 70.5; 9. Legacy 61.5; 10. Highlands Ranch 60.5; 11. Lakewood 60; 12. FNE Warriors 26; 13. AURORA CENTRAL 19; 14. Westminster 11

Championship matches

152 pounds: DJ Rock (Brighton) pinned Zack Zuniga (Thornton), 3:21; 160 pounds: Kolten Strait (Rocky Mountain) pinned DeShon Gallegos (Thornton), 0:21; 170 pounds: Cole Carlucci (Monarch) dec. Gavin Funk (Legacy), 3-1; 182 pounds: Matthew Kinerson (Rocky Mountain) maj. dec. Levi Fry (Brighton), 10-2; 195 pounds: Brandon Gutierrez (Thornton) pinned Kordell Culane (Rocky Mountain), 2:41; 220 pounds: Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton) pinned Kyle Hanson (Highlands Ranch), 1:51; 285 pounds: Cody Nelsen (Brighton) pinned Leonardo Ramos (FNE Warriors), 5:59

Third-place matches

152 pounds: Cale Moore (Grand Junction) pinned Quinn Funk (Legacy), 0:41; 160 pounds: Izaiah Schoepp (Brighton) pinned Austen Trujillo (Prairie View), 3:56; 170 pounds: Cole Griffin (Rocky Mountain) pinned Bryson Porta (Prairie View), 2:15; 182 pounds: Jacob Raeder (Highlands Ranch) dec. VAN NWAL (AURORA CENTRAL), 9-4; 195 pounds: Zach Ferrera (Monarch) pinned Beau Bernard (Legacy), 1:25; 220 pounds: Austin Curfman (Grand Junction) pinned Zeke Elder (Monarch), 2:25; 285 pounds: Alexx Tapia (Monarch) pinned Jorden Padilla (Thornton), 2:01