AURORA | Placing match results from the four Class 5A boys wrestling regional tournaments held on March 5, 2021, at various sites. Two wrestlers from each weight class advance to the 5A state tournament:

CLASS 5A REGION 1 (at Pomona)

Championship matches

106 pounds: Mark Cadenas (Pomona) tech. fall Sir Israel Pulido (Pine Creek), 15-0; 113 pounds: Jeremiah Steele (Pomona) pinned Kyle Jack (Fountain-Fort Carson), 0:45; 120 pounds: Jakob Romero (Pomona) dec. Jose Cerda (Denver East), 5-0; 126 pounds: Elijah Olguin (Pomona) pinned Sammy Mobly (Rock Canyon), 3:54; 132 pounds: Josiah Parsons (Pomona) dec. Armando Garcia (Denver East), 4-2; 138 pounds: Dante Hutchings (Pomona) pinned Dakota Taavialma (Denver East), 4:44; 145 pounds: Daniel Cardenas (Pomona) pinned Aidan Cartwright (Mountain Vista), 1:03

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Hugo Barrios (Denver East) maj. dec. Jayden Baptiste (Cherry Creek), 13-3; 113 pounds: Bohdan Salcido (Fort Collins) dec. Isiah Chacon (Pine Creek), 4-2 (OT); 120 pounds: Alexi Lindsay (Fort Collins) dec. Mateo Reyes (Heritage), 10-6; 126 pounds: Andrew Peltier (Rampart) pinned Sam McManus (Fort Collins), 2:39; 132 pounds: Jaden McGowan (Rock Canyon) pinned Tyler Cleverly (Mountain Range), 3:31; 138 pounds: Deklyn Miller (Fort Collins) dec. Jacob Baldessari (Cherry Creek), 5-2; 145 pounds: Marcus Tolman (Rampart) pinned Joe Connor (Fort Collins), 2:49

CLASS 5A REGION 2 (at Cherokee Trail H.S.)

Championship matches

106 pounds: FRANKIE SANCHEZ JR. (GRANDVIEW) pinned Otto Black (Ponderosa), 2:39; 113 pounds: DEREK GLENN JR. (CHEROKEE TRAIL) dec. Noah Kubala (Chaparral), 6-4; 120 pounds: Jett Strickenberger (Ponderosa) pinned Nic Vicic (ThunderRidge), 1:46; 126 pounds: Jacob Bostelman (Ponderosa) dec. Kegan Swain (Chaparral), 7-3; 132 pounds: Murphy Menke (Ponderosa) pinned Mateo Rivera (Ralston Valley), 2:52; 138 pounds: Aidan Lenz (Ponderosa) pinned Taheim Hill (Castle View), 1:40; 145 pounds: Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa) pinned ROMEO CORTEZ (RANGEVIEW), 1:24

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Lincoln Gregersen (Ralston Valley)) pinned Kaden Ontiveros (Castle View), 0:58; 113 pounds: Josiah Trujillo (Ralston Valley) dec. NEHEMIAH QUINTANA (GRANDVIEW), 5-4; 120 pounds: Chase Bell (Chaparral) maj. dec. Finnegan Myers (Ralston Valley), 11-2; 126 pounds: OWEN SHULZ (RANGEVIEW) dec. SEAN ARNETT (GRANDVIEW), 7-5; 132 pounds: Kyler Pilgrim (ThunderRidge) dec. Adam Albritton (Legend), 9-3; 138 pounds: ANDREW SARRO (GRANDVIEW) pinned JASON MAESTAS (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 0:32; 145 pounds: ZACK FISH (CHEROKEE TRAIL) pinned GABRIEL LASLEY (GRANDVIEW), 3:23

CLASS 5A REGION 3 (at Doherty H.S.)

Championship matches

106 pounds: Nico Gonzalez (Northglenn) dec. Geno Gallegos (Fruita Monument), 8-2; 113 pounds: Banks Norby (Poudre) pinned Brody Morret (Chatfield), 1:42; 120 pounds: Tony Garcia Lopez (Poudre) pinned Orin Mease (Fruita Monument), 1:30; 126 pounds: Max Black (Douglas County) pinned Tyler Archuleta (Fruita Monument), 0:45; 132 pounds: Joey Airola (Fairview) maj. dec. Jace Long (Adams City), 12-1; 138 pounds: Travis Guzman (Horizon) dec. Justin Kelchen (Douglas County), 2-0; 145 pounds: Ivan Morris (Douglas County) tech. fall Levi Deaguero (Adams City), 19-3

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Nicholas Vasquez (Adams City) dec. Chase Firenze (Douglas County), 7-0; 113 pounds: James Escalera Jr. (Northglenn) pinned Caleb Rocha (Columbine), 2:15; 120 pounds: Valentin Martinez (Columbine) pinned Jaxon Lopez (Adams City), 0:48; 126 pounds: Brandyn McDonald (Poudre) pinned Antonio Gomez (Northglenn), 2:03; 132 pounds: Will Schraeder (Columbine) def. Victor Madrid (Douglas County), injury time; 138 pounds: Seth Deaguero (Adams City) pinned Sam Schraeder (Columbine), 1:24; 145 pounds: Dylan Chelewski (Fruita Monument) pinned Ben Anderson (Fairview), 3:34

CLASS 5A REGION 4 (at Brighton H.S.)

Championship matches

106 pounds: Ane’e Vigil (Prairie View) pinned KEEGAN BECKFORD (EAGLECREST), 3:52; 113 pounds: Kenny Sailas (Brighton) pinned Carsen Trujillo (Arapahoe), 1:44; 120 pounds: Emilio Trujillo-Deen (Monarch) dec. Jerry Gallegos (Lakewood), 7-0; 126 pounds: Dillon Roman (Monarch) pinned Nadim Kargar (Thornton), 1:32; 132 pounds: Matthew Fasbender (Monarch) dec. KORY ANDERSON (EAGLECREST), 7-5; 138 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) pinned Isaac Ibarra (Thornton), 0:47; 145 pounds: Kierarn Thompson (Grand Junction) dec. Brayden Wilkens (Brighton), 8-1

Third-place matches

106 pounds: Isaiah Sisneros (Lakewood) dec. Connor Kennedy (Highlands Ranch), 6-0; 113 pounds: Elijah Griego (Lakewood) dec. Landon Scarbrough (Grand Junction), 9-7; 120 pounds: Josiah Gallegos (Brighton) pinned Andrew Leyba (Grand Junction), 2:33; 126 pounds: Soloman Smouse (Brighton) pinned Jacob Tharp (Arapahoe), 1:38; 132 pounds: Brennon Joiner (Legacy) pinned Eli Franks (Arapahoe), 0:56; 138 pounds: Able Martinez (Grand Junction) maj. dec. Sam Rock (Brighton), 11-2; 145 pounds: Jacob Bruning (Thornton) maj. dec. Dominik Gendreau (Monarch), 11-2