AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Grandview boys wrestlers as well as those from Cherry Creek and Mullen that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2021-22 season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE BOYS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

106 pounds: Dale O’Blia, soph., Mullen

113 pounds: Chance Matthews, fr., Cherokee Trail

120 pounds: Derek Glenn Jr., sr., Cherokee Trail

126 pounds: Nehemiah Quintana, soph., Grandview

132 pounds: Jason Maestas, jr., Cherokee Trail

138 pounds: Jacob Baldessari, sr., Cherry Creek

145 pounds: Sonny Quintana, sr., Grandview

152 pounds: Andrew Sarro, sr., Grandview

160 pounds: Mark Troni, sr., Mullen

170 pounds: Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, jr., Mullen

182 pounds: Hunter Baird, sr., Eaglecrest

195 pounds: Maxwell Kibbee, jr., Grandview

220 pounds: Jake Howell, soph., Cherry Creek

285 pounds: Mike Witt, sr., Eaglecrest

League champion: Grandview. Outstanding wrestler: Lower — Dale O’Blia, Mullen. Upper — Matthew Buck, Cherokee Trail. Outstanding newcomer: Lower — Chance Matthews, Cherokee Trail. Upper — Jake Howell, Cherry Creek. Coaches of the Year: Javier Quintana, Eaglecrest and John Howes, Mullen

SECOND TEAM

106 pounds: Dorian Ervin, jr., Eaglecrest

113 pounds: Ethan Diaz, soph., Eaglecrest

120 pounds: Sean Arnett, jr., Grandview

126 pounds: Ethan Takacs, sr., Eaglecrest

132 pounds: Aaron Frimpong, sr., Eaglecrest

138 pounds: Gabe Lasley, sr., Grandview

145 pounds: John Pohl, jr., Eaglecrest

152 pounds: Finn O’Riley, sr., Cherokee Trail

160 pounds: Matthew Buck, sr., Cherokee Trail

170 pounds: Josh Allen, sr., Grandview

182 pounds: Talen Rice, sr., Grandview

195 pounds: Dalton Leivian, soph., Eaglecrest

220 pounds: Ami Hall, fr., Mullen

285 pounds: Angelo Falise, sr., Grandview